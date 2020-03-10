Mouse issues with KDE Plasma in Manjaro

Hi everyone,

Wondering if anyone else has run into this- I just installed Manjaro for the first time, KDE plasma variant.



My mouse just doesn't work well. It works well enough for use, but it's just not smooth. It often jumps around the screen and just feels laggy. I'm using a 2GB nvidia 1050GTX, and installed the proprietary drivers (40xx driver?). I don't see any options in the input devices section. I tried switching kernels to a newer kernel, no luck.



I'm using a regular logitech mouse plugged into a usb port. Think it's something with the display drivers? Synaptic drivers?