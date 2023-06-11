Mouse input lag in Apex Legends

I've been (trying) to get good at Apex Legends since I started playing in 2019 and have a little over 700 hours of playing (or suffering in) this game. The issue is that there seems to be some really bad mouse input lag in the game which really hinders my aiming and tracking. I've tried researching and all but still have not come across a solution that actually worked for me. This is the only game where the mouse feels off. Also, in Titanfall 2 (which is made by the same developer) does not have this issue and the mouse in that game feels pretty much perfect. The best way to describe what I am experiencing is it's as if I am using my mouse on glass where not all movement inputs register accurately and the mouse input trails/lags behind the actual mouse movement. Mouse just does not feel accurate and precise. I also play Battlefield V and the mouse feels perfect in that game.



I originally started play when I had a wired G502 but still had the issue. Now I'm using a wireless G PRO X SUPERLIGHT and still have the issue.



What the heck could it be? I watch these Apex Legends players aiming perfectly but don't understand how they do it if the input is like this. Is it just a game/game engine issue? Why doesn't Titanfall 2 have this issue then? If you read online, you come across many posts complaining about mouse input stutter/lag in this game.