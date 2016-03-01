Mouse Drift measure tool

I' just finished a very internal alpha version of a little utility to measure mouse drift.
Basically it will test of you mouse suffers from mouse drift which is the movement of the cursor even when you are not moving the mouse. This can typically be caused buy dirt/hair on the optical sensor, or incompatibility between sensor and mouse surface.
If there is any interest for the utility i will wrap it up to a more finished and user-friendly states and release it here on this forum.
With a little tweaked code it will also measure the refresh rate of your mouse.
