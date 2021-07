Mouse Drift measure tool

SvenBent said: Yes it has two testing modes

quick/Passive which means you just leave it there and it will check mouse movemnts until you hit enter ( might change that) and it will tell you if you mouse have moved. aka it have disturbed sleep mode

Long/exhausitive : requries you to move you mouse up/down and after that left/right. this is to better catch drift that occurs during motion.



So far i haven't had any drift besides if I have provoked it myself by tapping the table or flicking at the mousecord. im going to try with differetn surface just to see how usefull it is to do mouse drift measuring Click to expand...

A while ago, I bought a Logitech Marathon M705 mouse but something was terribly wrong; I couldn't seem to click anything accurately. I confirmed that with this mouse accuracy game which made it very obvious the mouse was drifting off target while in motion. The M705 is a wireless mouse, and apparently its signal was getting interference. Into the trash it went. I tell you this in case you want to obtain a mouse that might have drift out of the box, though whether you have the necessary interference. You can also consider the idea that wireless mice in general might be vulnerable to interference that causes drift.That mouse accuracy game is probably good enough for testing accuracy in motion but I haven't seen anything that tests for drift while stationary.