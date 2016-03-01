Mouse Drift measure tool

Sorry for the late feedback been working on my Project Mercury tool.Mouse drifter is comming off the mouserate meausre is working fine. but the sensing mousedrift while moving is pretty hard and i need a good precise way to do this.passive mode aka mouse drifting when the mouse is not beeing moved works pefecyl so farand yes I'm monitoring WM_mousemove. not directly though yet but pretty much the same effect.Ty for the info i'll try repeat that testand you you mouse will be running with whatever is its default polling rate. im using logitech g500 and it has a 500hz polling rate as default with no drivers installedI might look into picking on up from ebay.oterwise i get alot of used mice in through my work as i work in Electronic refurbing companygive me a week and i should release first mouse drift version