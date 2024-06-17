Mouse buttons reversing by themselves

HeavensCloud
Put this under operating systems because I'm guessing it's a Windows issue. My daughter and I were using our (separate) computers and suddenly our mouse buttons flip flopped out of the blue. We were also using Chrome browser at the time it happened. 10-15 minutes later it reversed back to normal. Easy to reverse the buttons in settings, I'm not looking for a fix so much as does anyone know why this happened? Windows 11.