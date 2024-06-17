Mouse buttons reversing by themselves

Put this under operating systems because I'm guessing it's a Windows issue. My daughter and I were using our (separate) computers and suddenly our mouse buttons flip flopped out of the blue. We were also using Chrome browser at the time it happened. 10-15 minutes later it reversed back to normal. Easy to reverse the buttons in settings, I'm not looking for a fix so much as does anyone know why this happened? Windows 11.
 
if it was at a time you remember precisely enough, I would look at the windows event log during that window
 
Like left and right swap?
Yea but I wasn't paying attention the first time it happened whether system changed it or if the mouses bugged out and it was at a driver level. I just can't figure out how it happened to both of us at once. Event viewer didn't give me anything yet.
 
Do you both use a similar webcam or anything that plug USB that are the same device ?
 
Do you both use a similar webcam or anything that plug USB that are the same device ?
No shared USB devices. They both have Canon print services installed for my wireless laser printer, but that isn't account based. They aren't even on the same circuit breaker now that I think about it. My daughter does have a cheap Gamestop mouse that even though it's right handed the left and right button is swapped. I have to have regular click set to right button in her Windows settings. It was a brand new, fresh Windows install when she started using it too and it was like that from the beginning so IDK.
 
I think it's because of the mouse on her PC since I'm using my Microsoft account on both PC's. What a stupid thing for MS to do, linking mouse settings automatically between computers?
 
I think it's because of the mouse on her PC since I'm using my Microsoft account on both PC's. What a stupid thing for MS to do, linking mouse settings automatically between computers?
For that one, keeping the information that the owner of the account is left or right handed (or prefer left-click-right click swap for an other reason) that seem to make a lot of sense to do, that the very appeal to use a cloud account in the first place it is to share setting that the users would want to be the same across its device (why else use a cloud account between 2 computers in the first place ?),
 
For that one, keeping the information taht the owner of the account is left or right handed (or prefer left-click-right click swap for an other reason) that seem to make a lot of sense to do, that the very appeal to use a cloud account in the first place it is to share setting that the users would want to be the same across its device (why else use a cloud account between 2 computers in the first place ?),
Yeah if you aware of it as a feature that does sound actually awesome and useful. That said, I had no Idea Windows linked anything between physical PC's (Big FU to Onedrive). This is my first time noticing anything of the sort. I wonder if there's a way to avoid sharing settings between them. My son is always on a PC under my account and plays with VM's and messes around with stuff constantly, surprised I've not noticed this "feature" sooner.
 
I wonder if there's a way to avoid sharing settings between them. My son is always on a PC under my account and plays with VM's and messes around with stuff constantly, surprised I've not noticed this "feature" sooner.
Yes, there the obvious everyone creating their own account (there is not limit), but also you can decide if you sync files and settings.

The first time it can come at a surprise (i remember first time coming back visiting parents and a new computer logging on their wifi automatically.... realising a previous computer with that account did in the past, it was maybe a windows phone...),

According to windows GPT:
To prevent settings synchronization between your Windows devices, follow these steps:

  1. Press Windows + I to open the Settings app.
  2. Click on Accounts.
  3. Select Sync your settings.
  4. Disable any active options (such as theme syncing, passwords, etc.).
  5. Additionally, if you use OneDrive, ensure that your Desktop folder is not set to sync with OneDrive

And there the do you really want cloud account instead of local one ? using local account instead would also do the trick (but the above involve less work).
 
