Mounting Water Cooled GPUs sideways?

Is it OK to mount the water cooled radiators sideways in your PC case or do you have to mount it on top of the PC so that the fans face up?



I currently have a AMD Radeon R9 FURY and it's mounted in front of my PC case with the fan blowing out (so it's mounted horizontally). Click on the 2nd photo to enlarge it, that's exactly how it's mounted in my PC.