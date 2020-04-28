Mounting holes: Reference PCB vs Others...

Generally on all video cards, but particularly RTX 2080 video card, are all holes the same? By "same," I mean hole size, distance between each hole, dimension, etc.... If an after-market GPU cooler fits a RTX 2080, does it fit 2070/2080 Ti/GTX 1080/Ti, etc? Or vice versa?



Need to mod a blower type of fan so the video card runs cooler. This is particularly for a Zotac RTX 2080 Blower, which is based on the reference PCB.



I am thinking of using some type CPU cooler as DIY mod, or just buy whatever is available out there.



Links, hints, any advice will greatly be appreciated.



TIA!