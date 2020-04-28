Mounting holes: Reference PCB vs Others...

J

JCNiest5

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 25, 2005
Messages
3,885
Generally on all video cards, but particularly RTX 2080 video card, are all holes the same? By "same," I mean hole size, distance between each hole, dimension, etc.... If an after-market GPU cooler fits a RTX 2080, does it fit 2070/2080 Ti/GTX 1080/Ti, etc? Or vice versa?

Need to mod a blower type of fan so the video card runs cooler. This is particularly for a Zotac RTX 2080 Blower, which is based on the reference PCB.

I am thinking of using some type CPU cooler as DIY mod, or just buy whatever is available out there.

Links, hints, any advice will greatly be appreciated.

TIA!
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
276
AFAIK the mounting holes are pretty much universal among videocard models. The RAM and individual mosfets and stuff can change if they use nonstandard PCB. (Which was fun when I installed my Accelero III and had to try and figure out what everything that needed cooled was.)
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,530
Look at the specifications of the cooler you want and it will tell you what cards it works with. Arctic specifies that the Accelero, for example, is only guaranteed to work with the reference boards listed in the specifications. Since the ZOTAC RTX 2080 Blower uses the reference PCB then I would assume the Accelero IV works with it. If you want to use a CPU AIO NZXT makes a "near" universal bracket for hybrid cooling called the Kraken G12. I think Corsair makes a similar product now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top