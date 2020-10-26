"Mounting" height difference between AM3 and AM4?

mrjayviper
Mounting height = the height of the CPU heart spreader when measured from the PCB
I believe there's a difference because I seemed to recall Noctua provides different colour spacers for AM3 (white) and AM4 (black).
I've searched the net but cannot find the answer.
Thanks
Edit: I downloaded the Noctua D15 installation manual and what I said is correct.
