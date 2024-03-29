Mounting a bookshelf center channel speaker above a large monitor.

eddie500

Jan 23, 2003
I remember seeing pictures in a big thread on this forum of peoples audio setup. I saw some pictures of people mounting large bookshelf speaker center channel above their monitor facing down.

Since I have no room below my 55" display, would it work mounting an Edifier 1280T bookshelf speaker just above the monitor facing down?

I would like to hear if this is a workable solution, because I would like to have a 5.1 matching speaker setup and know how important the center channel is. This would be mostly for computer gaming.

What are your thoughts about this? Is it workable or would the audio sound off by having the center channel mounted above the computer monitor.

Thanks for any advice into this.
 
speaker should face you for optimal sound. And always test things out first. Get a step ladder or something to sit it on and maybe some bungee cords and see how it sounds. I dunno, it is what i always do before i mount speakers, i first want to know how it sounds. As far as its distance, you just might have to turn the center up a little more.
 
Most speakers should be mounted close to ear level. It's usual to sit so your eyes are nearer to the top of the monitor than the bottom, therefore putting the speaker above the monitor will put it closer to ear level, which is good.
 
For best results, all three speakers should be identical and at the same level. Most home theater setups aren’t conducive to this arrangement but it’s the ideal.
 
Algrim said:
For best results, all three speakers should be identical and at the same level. Most home theater setups aren’t conducive to this arrangement but it’s the ideal.
If you insist on mounting the speakers for best results (ear level), you end up needing the center behind an audio transparent projector screen. But nobody is going to do that for a computer workstation. (I'm assuming this is a computer workstation, because we're in the computer audio forum)

Center mounted above the monitor, angled towards ear level at the seating position is pretty good. Two quality, well positioned fronts on either side of the monitor, with the center channel directed to both of them really isn't that bad, as long as your receiver/audio processor lets you set the levels for the virtual center separate from left and right. YMMV, but I enjoy having the center level set a couple dB above left and right, regardless of if it's a real or virtual center; especially for newer movies where the actors like to mumble.
 
Algrim said:
For best results, all three speakers should be identical and at the same level. Most home theater setups aren’t conducive to this arrangement but it’s the ideal.
Hi, I plan on using the Edifier 1280Ts for this 5.1 setup. The Edifier speakers left and right, have the tweeter mounted differently on left and right. Do you see any issue with using just the right speaker as the center channel? I think it would be best to use just the right speaker as the center channel because then all 3 front speakers would be identical?

Just wondering if you think there are any issues with laying the speaker on its side, or should I keep it upright above the monitor?

Thanks
 
Placing the speaker on its side on a desk runs the risk of resonating on the desk.
 
If you sit directly in front of the monitor most of the time and your left and right speakers are triangulated to your position then you don't need a center speaker since the mono center channel will sound centered when coming from the left and right speakers.
If you sit off to either side, then the sound won't be centered.
IMG_6235.JPG
I don't see a problem mounting the center speaker above the monitor aimed down at you.
 
Algrim said:
Placing the speaker on its side on a desk runs the risk of resonating on the desk.
isolation pad or stand will lessen or remove the resonation. I went with some IsoAcoustic Stands for my studio monitors and they removed the resonance and actually made the bass tighter.
I bought them since I needed to raise the speakers and watched videos talking about the isolation feature. When I put the speakers on them I was like holy crap, it actually sounds better, lol.
IMG_6982.JPG IMG_6984.JPG
 
Last edited:
While it’s true that you could place stands under the ‘center’ speaker, that would depend on how high the 55” monitor stands above the desk. There could be just enough clearance for the monitor over the reclined speaker but not enough clearance if placed on top of sound absorbent material.

I do agree that you’re unlikely to need a center channel if listening near field.
 
Algrim said:
Placing the speaker on its side on a desk runs the risk of resonating on the desk.
Would placing the speaker on an isolation pad, on its side be a workable solution?

The reason why I would rather place the speaker on it's side is because as it will sit above the monitor, the tweeter will be at the bottom and closer to my ears rather than higher up if I have the speaker standing normally.

Maybe this doesn't even matter?
 
eddie500 said:
Would placing the speaker on an isolation pad, on its side be a workable solution?

The reason why I would rather place the speaker on it's side is because as it will sit above the monitor, the tweeter will be at the bottom and closer to my ears rather than higher up if I have the speaker standing normally.

Maybe this doesn't even matter?
With the distance those fronts are from each other and you, i dont think a center will really provide you with much value. You wont have enough channel separation from your fronts to make voices pop out from the sound effects. Feeding voice to the front channels will still have plenty of clarity.

Honestly I would just try things and see if you are happy. If you are going for a perfect setup, i believe both dolby and thx spec out positions and distances for proper sound production for 5.1. So I would just move it around until it doesnt feel artificial.

Using all powered monitors may actually lead into sync or balance issues. Volume pots wander
 
i chose to put my center behind my tv so it shoots out from underneath it.
 
