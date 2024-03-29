Mounting a bookshelf center channel speaker above a large monitor.

Algrim said: For best results, all three speakers should be identical and at the same level. Most home theater setups aren’t conducive to this arrangement but it’s the ideal. Click to expand...

If you insist on mounting the speakers for best results (ear level), you end up needing the center behind an audio transparent projector screen. But nobody is going to do that for a computer workstation. (I'm assuming this is a computer workstation, because we're in the computer audio forum)Center mounted above the monitor, angled towards ear level at the seating position is pretty good. Two quality, well positioned fronts on either side of the monitor, with the center channel directed to both of them really isn't that bad, as long as your receiver/audio processor lets you set the levels for the virtual center separate from left and right. YMMV, but I enjoy having the center level set a couple dB above left and right, regardless of if it's a real or virtual center; especially for newer movies where the actors like to mumble.