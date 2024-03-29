Mounting a bookshelf center channel speaker above a large monitor.

I remember seeing pictures in a big thread on this forum of peoples audio setup. I saw some pictures of people mounting large bookshelf speaker center channel above their monitor facing down.
Since I have no room below my 55" display, would it work mounting an Edifier 1280T bookshelf speaker just above the monitor facing down?
I would like to hear if this is a workable solution, because I would like to have a 5.1 matching speaker setup and know how important the center channel is. This would be mostly for computer gaming.
What are your thoughts about this? Is it workable or would the audio sound off by having the center channel mounted above the computer monitor.
Thanks for any advice into this.
