Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Mungojerrie

The new graphics look pretty good. Can't wait to see what else they've added. I played the hell out of the old games.

edit: well there goes my weekend. Redownloading warband and trying out the A Clash of Kings mod.
 
A Clash of Kings proved to be unplayable for me :( But I did discover Brytenwalda... My free time died shortly after.
 
Master_Pain

Native Expansion has been my favorite so far. I may try out A Clash of Kings if the development is further along now.
 
castun

Mungojerrie said:
A Clash of Kings proved to be unplayable for me :( But I did discover Brytenwalda... My free time died shortly after.
Same here...version I tried was like .95 or .97 so it was pretty near their target release I think, but there were a few near-gamebreaking bugs that I can remember...things like farmers not migrating to the cities so the economy would stagnate and be stuck that way.

Prophecy of Pendor was amazing, had a lot of detail, with a bit of fantasy/supernatural twist too.
 
Mungojerrie

castun said:
Same here...version I tried was like .95 or .97 so it was pretty near their target release I think, but there were a few near-gamebreaking bugs that I can remember...things like farmers not migrating to the cities so the economy would stagnate and be stuck that way.

Prophecy of Pendor was amazing, had a lot of detail, with a bit of fantasy/supernatural twist too.
I loved Pendor, that sonofabitch was hard as hell. I had like 300 hours in it before I was done with it (not like 100% completed, but played as much as I was gonna). Brytenwalda is pretty cool too
 
Mungojerrie

Ticker305 said:
can't wait for the Napoleonic Wars 2 mod
I couldn't get into Napoleonic Wars. Dunno why.

I loved some of the features they added in With Fire and Sword, but didn't like the setting as much as some of the mods/warband. I wish they had the customizeable mercs in Warband.
 
shifty68

Ya i am pumped about this. though after playing chivalry all melee fighting seems a bit dull.
 
Mungojerrie

shifty68 said:
Ya i am pumped about this. though after playing chivalry all melee fighting seems a bit dull.
I went through a brytenwalda binge a little bit ago. I cannot express how excited I am for this game. I think I might be more excited for this than Star Citizen. One of the artist pictures looks like someone dual wielding axes. I hope that is an indication of something great :D
 
shifty68

Mungojerrie said:
I went through a brytenwalda binge a little bit ago. I cannot express how excited I am for this game. I think I might be more excited for this than Star Citizen. One of the artist pictures looks like someone dual wielding axes. I hope that is an indication of something great :D
HERESY!!! (runs to get a torch)

but ya is one of my most anticipated games
 
Shantarr.Dalrae

Oh the caravan raiding that will occur when I get this game.

Once again, I will be the desert bandit king!
 
Mungojerrie

Also exciting stuff that was confirmed from some of the screens...
1. Shoulder Armor Slot
2. Horse Armor Slot

Horse armor is usually a running joke in RPGs... but here it has some real potential :D
 
LeninGHOLA

I never got into M&B for whatever reason, but this is looking like it has much potential.
 
Mungojerrie

LeninGHOLA said:
I never got into M&B for whatever reason, but this is looking like it has much potential.
I can understand that. The first time I played it, I didn't think it was so great. It takes a little bit to hook you, but once it does, you're fucked... (I have like 900 hours played)... The mod community is godly.
 
LeninGHOLA

Oh, I liked what I played, but it got bumped off my play list for unexplained reasons. There must have been other big releases at the time.
 
Mungojerrie

LeninGHOLA said:
Oh, I liked what I played, but it got bumped off my play list for unexplained reasons. There must have been other big releases at the time.
Gotya. One thing crazy about this game is just how active and hardcore the modding community is. There are full conversions that make the game much more interesting and difficult, or graphical mods that make it look better.
 
Mungojerrie

shifty68 said:
This game can't come out soon enough.
I agree, I have a fanatical devotion to these games. I have so many hours sunk into them. I hate that they announced it like September of 2012 then gave us a year to ponder the possibilities. I am enjoying their dev blog though, now that it has started up.
 
DedEmbryonicCe11

Please tell me they are letting players drag and drop partial and complete stacks of troops back and forth between their personal army and the garrison of castles. Since the troops showing up in a siege were determined by your battlesize and the order+size of the stacks in the army/garrison it was incredibly annoying and time consuming to manipulate the order so the troops you actually wanted to fight with would show up. Likewise, the AI should sort its garrison stacks for a reasonable mix of archers and heavy infantry.

By adding flexibility to the attackers with multiple points of entry. . .
There better be ingame controls through the troop menus to decide which group attacks which point of entry.
 
Intel_Hydralisk

The multiple points of entry were already there with mods. What the game really needed was just better AI to exploit all the possibilities on a battlefield.
 
Megalomaniac

It's scary how many hours i have in Mount and Blade.... I think i only played CS (one version or another) more than this.
 
Mungojerrie

New blog post. Sad note same blog post as the last one I linked just in a different location... On a plust note, multiple entry sieges!!! Everyone loves double penetration...
 
Mungojerrie

Mungojerrie

shifty68 said:
That's great news! hats off to paradox.
I know right? Paradox is one of the better publisher's in my opinion. I try to support them when I can. I wish Taleworlds would do some sort of kickstarter for M&B2 funding, because I am more than willing to pay more than what they will try to sell it for. I have gotten more hours out of M&B than any other game I've ever played.
 
Intel_Hydralisk

Here's a quick post they made on reddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/mountandblade/comments/1wn04y/taleworlds_will_now_be_self_publishing_all/

Here's the contents for the lazy:

Paradox have just made this announcement [here](url=http://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/showthread.php?752560-Mount-and-Blade-leaving-the-Paradox-stables-heading-out-on-new-adventures%21&[1] ). Since some of you might be wondering what this means or why it's happening, we'd like to make a short announcement ourselves.
Simply put, the nature of our partnership with our friends at Paradox has changed slightly so that TaleWorlds Entertainment will have more control over the handling of the Mount&Blade franchise from now on, putting us firmly in the saddle. This is something we think will benefit us and Mount&Blade players. :)
In reality, we have always been an independent studio and have been managing all the technical aspects and maintenance of our titles. We are now in a position to manage the marketing and distribution side of things too. So we're just becoming a little more independent than before.
Some answers to questions you might have (we'll add things to here if we get a lot of the same question!):

Q: Do I have to buy the game again?
A: No of course not! This will not affect your current games or your experience with the games at all.
Q: How will this affect Bannerlord?
A: Not at all. Bannerlord has been developed exclusively by Taleworlds right from the start.
Q: Oh, so everything's good?
A: Yes! Just keep having fun with our games and stay tuned for news on the new one. :)

Oh and those of you who have the game on Steam are getting free "Early Access" to a game out of the deal too.
Mungojerrie

Been a while since they posted a blog update. :( but on the plus side TLD (The Last Days of the Third Age of Middle Earth) has been ported to Warband. This mod is crazy awesome. Definitely up there with the other great mods like Pendor.
 
