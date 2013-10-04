Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Mungojerrie
Same here...version I tried was like .95 or .97 so it was pretty near their target release I think, but there were a few near-gamebreaking bugs that I can remember...things like farmers not migrating to the cities so the economy would stagnate and be stuck that way.A Clash of Kings proved to be unplayable for me But I did discover Brytenwalda... My free time died shortly after.
I loved Pendor, that sonofabitch was hard as hell. I had like 300 hours in it before I was done with it (not like 100% completed, but played as much as I was gonna). Brytenwalda is pretty cool tooSame here...version I tried was like .95 or .97 so it was pretty near their target release I think, but there were a few near-gamebreaking bugs that I can remember...things like farmers not migrating to the cities so the economy would stagnate and be stuck that way.
Prophecy of Pendor was amazing, had a lot of detail, with a bit of fantasy/supernatural twist too.
I couldn't get into Napoleonic Wars. Dunno why.can't wait for the Napoleonic Wars 2 mod
I went through a brytenwalda binge a little bit ago. I cannot express how excited I am for this game. I think I might be more excited for this than Star Citizen. One of the artist pictures looks like someone dual wielding axes. I hope that is an indication of something greatYa i am pumped about this. though after playing chivalry all melee fighting seems a bit dull.
HERESY!!! (runs to get a torch)I went through a brytenwalda binge a little bit ago. I cannot express how excited I am for this game. I think I might be more excited for this than Star Citizen. One of the artist pictures looks like someone dual wielding axes. I hope that is an indication of something great
I just wish I had some sort of timeline on this one I am guessing it'll be like 2015HERESY!!! (runs to get a torch)
but ya is one of my most anticipated games
I can understand that. The first time I played it, I didn't think it was so great. It takes a little bit to hook you, but once it does, you're fucked... (I have like 900 hours played)... The mod community is godly.I never got into M&B for whatever reason, but this is looking like it has much potential.
Gotya. One thing crazy about this game is just how active and hardcore the modding community is. There are full conversions that make the game much more interesting and difficult, or graphical mods that make it look better.Oh, I liked what I played, but it got bumped off my play list for unexplained reasons. There must have been other big releases at the time.
I agree, I have a fanatical devotion to these games. I have so many hours sunk into them. I hate that they announced it like September of 2012 then gave us a year to ponder the possibilities. I am enjoying their dev blog though, now that it has started up.This game can't come out soon enough.
There better be ingame controls through the troop menus to decide which group attacks which point of entry.By adding flexibility to the attackers with multiple points of entry. . .
I know right? Paradox is one of the better publisher's in my opinion. I try to support them when I can. I wish Taleworlds would do some sort of kickstarter for M&B2 funding, because I am more than willing to pay more than what they will try to sell it for. I have gotten more hours out of M&B than any other game I've ever played.That's great news! hats off to paradox.
Paradox have just made this announcement [here](url=http://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/showthread.php?752560-Mount-and-Blade-leaving-the-Paradox-stables-heading-out-on-new-adventures%21&[1] ). Since some of you might be wondering what this means or why it's happening, we'd like to make a short announcement ourselves.
Simply put, the nature of our partnership with our friends at Paradox has changed slightly so that TaleWorlds Entertainment will have more control over the handling of the Mount&Blade franchise from now on, putting us firmly in the saddle. This is something we think will benefit us and Mount&Blade players.
In reality, we have always been an independent studio and have been managing all the technical aspects and maintenance of our titles. We are now in a position to manage the marketing and distribution side of things too. So we're just becoming a little more independent than before.
Some answers to questions you might have (we'll add things to here if we get a lot of the same question!):
Q: Do I have to buy the game again?
A: No of course not! This will not affect your current games or your experience with the games at all.
Q: How will this affect Bannerlord?
A: Not at all. Bannerlord has been developed exclusively by Taleworlds right from the start.
Q: Oh, so everything's good?
A: Yes! Just keep having fun with our games and stay tuned for news on the new one.
Oh and those of you who have the game on Steam are getting free "Early Access" to a game out of the deal too.