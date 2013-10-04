Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Paradox have just made this announcement [here](url=http://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/showthread.php?752560-Mount-and-Blade-leaving-the-Paradox-stables-heading-out-on-new-adventures%21&[1] ). Since some of you might be wondering what this means or why it's happening, we'd like to make a short announcement ourselves.Simply put, the nature of our partnership with our friends at Paradox has changed slightly so that TaleWorlds Entertainment will have more control over the handling of the Mount&Blade franchise from now on, putting us firmly in the saddle. This is something we think will benefit us and Mount&Blade players.In reality, we have always been an independent studio and have been managing all the technical aspects and maintenance of our titles. We are now in a position to manage the marketing and distribution side of things too. So we're just becoming a little more independent than before.Some answers to questions you might have (we'll add things to here if we get a lot of the same question!):Q: Do I have to buy the game again?A: No of course not! This will not affect your current games or your experience with the games at all.Q: How will this affect Bannerlord?A: Not at all. Bannerlord has been developed exclusively by Taleworlds right from the start.Q: Oh, so everything's good?A: Yes! Just keep having fun with our games and stay tuned for news on the new one.Oh and those of you who have the game on Steam are getting free "Early Access" to a game out of the deal too.