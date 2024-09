The Moto G Power 5G will be available from US carriers starting on March 22 (T-Mobile, Metro, AT&T, US cellular, Verizon, Straight Talk, Total, Walmart Family Mobile and Visible).



If you want an unlocked unit, you will be able to pick one up from Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy from March 29 at a price of $300.



Moto G 5G ​

US carriers will be the first to offer the Moto G 5G – starting on March 21, it will be offered by T-Mobile and Metro. Later on it will be picked up by a wide range of carriers and MVNOs: Cricket, AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, US cellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Optimum Mobile, Cox Mobile, Straight Talk, Total, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family Mobile and Visible.

GSM Arena ​

Unlocked units in the US will be available from Motorola, Amazon and Best Buy from May 2 at a price of $200.