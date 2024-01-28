Motherboards supporting NPUs? When? Cost?

Does anyone have any ideas about when Intel and AMD will release motherboards with NPU support? I assume that the NPU will require a new socket, rather than being mounted on a PCIE card? Yes? No?
If you took a current gen motherboard from ASUS, say, what is the cost delta for that NPU socket? Will the NPU require a HS/F or an AIO water cooler that also includes the NPU??
I'm trying to do some long-range planning on my next round of motherboard/CPU/RAM upgrades.
If you took a current gen motherboard from ASUS, say, what is the cost delta for that NPU socket? Will the NPU require a HS/F or an AIO water cooler that also includes the NPU??
I'm trying to do some long-range planning on my next round of motherboard/CPU/RAM upgrades.