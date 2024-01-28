Motherboards supporting NPUs? When? Cost?

P

philb2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,719
Does anyone have any ideas about when Intel and AMD will release motherboards with NPU support? I assume that the NPU will require a new socket, rather than being mounted on a PCIE card? Yes? No?

If you took a current gen motherboard from ASUS, say, what is the cost delta for that NPU socket? Will the NPU require a HS/F or an AIO water cooler that also includes the NPU??

I'm trying to do some long-range planning on my next round of motherboard/CPU/RAM upgrades.
 
