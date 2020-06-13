Motherboards for trade

Rashean700
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2006
- Messages
- 558
Hello I am looking to offload a small portion of my motherboards and looking for trades....looking for m.2 drives, SSD's, Hitachi HE drives blu-ray drive, keyboard, ps4 games or steam games or console related items. Let me know what you got and we can see!! I can add some cpus choices if need be and can make deal for multiple boards also. Even it doesnt say it most boards have windows 10 pro activated but ill try to test before shipping to verify.
Heat under Rashean700
Here is the list
Asus P8Z77-V no i/0 shield or Acc.
Asus P7P55D Evo no i/o shield
Gigabyte Z97X-UD3H-BK black i/o shield included and original box and manual
Msi krait Gaming Z170 full retail and windows 10 pro
Asus M4A89GTD Pro/USB 3 i/o shield included not in original box
Gigabyte 970A-D3 Board and original box only
Asrock A75 Extreme 6 full retail. Can Include A8-3800 APU cpu also!
Intel s5000 Server board brand new can include 2 brand new Intel heatsinks and 2 matching cpus and ram if needed
Gigabyte B150 Mortor Full retail and wireless card included. also windows 10 pro
Intel DZ68BC Board only windows 10 pro activated
Gigabyte Z68XP-UD3 includes all original accessories and windows 10 pro
Supermicro X10sla-f includes all accessories
Asrock C2725D4i no accessories Can include 16gb ecc if needed mini itx pretty sure windows 10 activated
BioStar H61MGV3 v7.1 board only mini itx
Asrock H170 Pro4 full retail
Asus H97-e full retail windows 10 incl, rma from asus never used
Gigabyte H87M-D3H full retail and I think windows 10 pro
Asus H97i-Plus Mini Itx
Heat under Rashean700
Here is the list
Asus P8Z77-V no i/0 shield or Acc.
Asus P7P55D Evo no i/o shield
Gigabyte Z97X-UD3H-BK black i/o shield included and original box and manual
Msi krait Gaming Z170 full retail and windows 10 pro
Asus M4A89GTD Pro/USB 3 i/o shield included not in original box
Gigabyte 970A-D3 Board and original box only
Asrock A75 Extreme 6 full retail. Can Include A8-3800 APU cpu also!
Intel s5000 Server board brand new can include 2 brand new Intel heatsinks and 2 matching cpus and ram if needed
Gigabyte B150 Mortor Full retail and wireless card included. also windows 10 pro
Intel DZ68BC Board only windows 10 pro activated
Gigabyte Z68XP-UD3 includes all original accessories and windows 10 pro
Supermicro X10sla-f includes all accessories
Asrock C2725D4i no accessories Can include 16gb ecc if needed mini itx pretty sure windows 10 activated
BioStar H61MGV3 v7.1 board only mini itx
Asrock H170 Pro4 full retail
Asus H97-e full retail windows 10 incl, rma from asus never used
Gigabyte H87M-D3H full retail and I think windows 10 pro
Asus H97i-Plus Mini Itx
Last edited: