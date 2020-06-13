Motherboards for trade/WTB Ryzen MB

R

Rashean700

Gawd
Joined
Jan 17, 2006
Messages
561
Hello I am looking to offload a small portion of my motherboards and looking for trades...
looking for 4tb+ hdd, M.2 drives or SSD's. PC BLU-RAY drive (found), CLC cooler, keyboard, PS4 games or steam games or console related items Let me know what you got and we can see!! Will trade lots of boards for ryzen cpu and or board and or add cash to the deal as well.
I can add some CPU choices if need be and can make deal for multiple boards also.
Even it doesn't say it most boards have windows 10 pro activated but ill try to test before shipping to verify. I also have 2 evga NEX750 B power supplies that i had to rma last year but never used. also have an Abit il-90mv (new in box) and Aopen Modt945 they use moblie c2d chips!
Heat under Rashean700

Here is the list

Asus P8Z77-V no i/0 shield or Acc.
Asus p8z77-V.JPG


Asus P7P55D Evo no i/o shield
Asus P7P55D Evo.JPG


Gigabyte Z97X-UD3H-BK black i/o shield included and original box and manual
Gigabyte Z97X-Ud3H-BK Black.JPG


Msi krait Gaming Z170 full retail and windows 10 pro
MSI Krait Gaming z170.JPG


Asus M4A89GTD Pro/USB 3 i/o shield included not in original box
Asus M4A89GTD ProUSB 3.JPG


Gigabyte 970A-D3 Board and original box only
Gigabyte 970a-D3.JPG


Asrock A75 Extreme 6 full retail. Can Include A8-3800 APU cpu also!

Asrock A75 Extreme6.JPG


Intel s5000 Server board brand new can include 2 brand new Intel heatsinks and 2 matching cpus and ram if needed

Intel s5000 Server board.JPG


Gigabyte B150 Mortor Full retail and wireless card included. also windows 10 pro

Gigabyte B150 Mortor.JPG


Intel DZ68BC Board only windows 10 pro activated

Intel DZ68BC.JPG


Gigabyte Z68XP-UD3 includes all original accessories and windows 10 pro

Gigayte z68Xp-UD3.JPG


Supermicro X10sla-f includes all accessories

Supermicro x10sla-f.JPG


Asrock C2725D4i no accessories 8 core perfect for nas box! Can include 16gb ecc if needed mini itx pretty sure windows 10 activated

Asrock C2725D4i.JPG


BioStar H61MGV3 v7.1 board only mini itx

BioStar H61MGV3 v7.1.JPG


Asrock H170 Pro4 full retail

Asrock H170 Pro4.JPG


Asus H97-e full retail windows 10 incl, rma from asus never used

Asus H97-e.JPG


Gigabyte H87M-D3H full retail and I think windows 10 pro

Gigabyte H87M-D3H.JPG


Asus H97i-Plus Mini Itx full retail

Asus H97i-Plus.JPG
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top