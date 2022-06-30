Motherboards for consumers who aren't gamers?

R

RedOak

n00b
Joined
Jun 26, 2022
Messages
2
The PC tech is evolving so quickly that even similar threads are out of date now, so I thought that I'd run this one by the [pardon the pun] "board" to get the latest...

Okay, after more than 10 years away from building/operating our own PCs, I've found a need to run so-called "abandonware" that was never intended for Mac OS X. After contemplating our options, including the possibility of reviving one of my wife's abandoned PC laptops, I decided to dig through our storage and, eventually, I found the last PC "tower" that I built (circa 2004). It was built around an AMD CPU and, until I started doing research on what Intel's been doing for the past 10 years or so, I had forgotten why I turned my back on the mega-giant chip company that loves lakes and, instead, spent our hard-earned on AMD.

After spending so many years away from Windows X World, I consider myself to be back at rookie status, but, in short, this is what quite a few hours on the interwebs has garnered about what Intel's been up to. In short, I've discovered that the folks in Santa Clara wrung as many dollars as possible out of four (4) measly "quad-cores" of CPU architecture for over a decade...and they probably would've continued with this extremely profitable business model had it not been for AMD's Ryzen 7 1700 CPU -- with 8 cores and 24 PCIe lane expansion support for $329 -- which was rolled out to the consumer PC market in March of 2017.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022 and, yeah, [read: yet another freakin' lake] "Alder Lake" offers the consumer up to (16) "total" cores...but what's this? Only (20) lanes of PCIe expansion support?!? Seriously, I can't find a graphics card that doesn't require at least eight (8) PCIe lanes...so 8 divided by 20 equals...40 percent!?! Let's say you need Thunderbolt support, which we do, there goes another (4) PCIe lanes. How about that nice USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port on the front of your new motherboard? Yep, another (4) PCIe lanes...so now we're up to sixteen (16) PCIe lanes and I haven't even gotten into those M.2 NVMe SSD slots on the new motherboards, and at (4) PCIe lanes per SSD...well, I think you should get the point by now.

Put plainly, Intel had to be forced by their only real competition, AMD, to open up the CPU core chest, but why have they chosen to cap their expansion support at only twenty (20) lanes? It's certainly not because they don't know how. If you take a look at the specifications for the i9-10980XE CPU, for example, you will quickly see that Intel designed a CPU with (18) cores and support for forty-eight (48) PCIe expansion lanes back in late-2019! Sure, the 12th generation Intel CPUs are faster than their 10th generation processors, but one still has to ask themselves about dollars spent vs expandability because, after all, Intel isn't exactly giving away their i9-12XXX processors, are they?

So this leads me to the question at bar...Is there such a thing as a PC motherboard -- anywhere near the consumer level -- that isn't based on the insulting concept of "shared resources"?

I'm aware of the HEDT (High-End Dollar Desktop) and some of the work station motherboards, but I haven't, yet, been able to find a PC motherboard that fits inside of the huge gap between the gaming market and the corporate market...and, needless to say, I'm slowly beginning to remember why I built that AMD system back in 2004. ;)
 
Last edited:
J

JonCZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
261
Interesting perspective. In my opinion, it seems most motherboards are oriented toward gaming, workstation, or strike a good middle ground for some of both and everything else. Non-enthusiast boards can still handle far beyond what most average PC users would throw at it.
Not overly familiar with intel chipsets since H110/Z170 (Skylake i5-6500 was the last one I had), other than Z690 and B660. The H110 was totally sufficient for home use and some moderate gaming at the time. I think it ultimately comes down to preference, because I'd say pretty much any decent board on the market can handle everything the average PC user would need. Only the hardest gamers, enthusiasts, or people who rely on extreme processing or rendering capabilities really need the highest-end boards, chipsets, etc.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,195
You can look at what the marketing is often called "creator" for a lot of connectivity.

For example:
https://www.asus.com/Motherboards-Components/Motherboards/ProArt/ProArt-Z690-CREATOR-WIFI/
https://latestintech.com/asus-proart-z690-creator-wifi-motherboard-review/

You can buy motherboard that come with 10gb, Thunderbolt, and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, 4 M.2 slots leaving the rest of lane for what you want (there is sharing like some of the extra M2 port using the SATA ports, which make sense too).

two PCI3 5.0 x16 or x8/x8 and PCIe 3.0 x16.
PCI3 3.0 x4, two PCIe 3.0 x1,

They tend to cost a lot.

And if you are ok with previous generation and buying into a death platform, there is the ThreadRipper non-pro platform.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top