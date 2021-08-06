Motherboard vendor GIGABYTE hit by RansomExx ransomware gang

Motherboard vendor GIGABYTE hit by RansomExx ransomware gang
https://therecord.media/motherboard-vendor-gigabyte-hit-by-ransomexx-ransomware-gang/

Taiwanese computer hardware vendor GIGABYTE has suffered a ransomware attack, and hackers are currently threatening to release more than 112 GB of business data on the dark web unless the company agrees to their ransom demands.

The Taiwanese company, primarily known for its high-performance motherboards, confirmed the attack in a phone call and in a message on its (now-down) Taiwanese website.

A spokesperson said the incident did not impact production systems. Only a few internal servers at its Taiwanese headquarters have been affected and have now been taken down and isolated.

The company is currently in the process of investigating how the hackers breached its systems, stole files, and encrypted local copies. Local law enforcement has also been notified.
So, who clicked on a link in an email....
 
Knowing Gigabyte, I'm not surprised. I recall them coming up with a video for valentine's day where they plugged the AC input of the PC in and out as if it was a pair of individuals kissing or something, and yes the PC seemed to get power at that time because it had RGB on. You can blow up a PC by doing that. Bunch of tools.
 
Hallyday said:
Knowing Gigabyte, I'm not surprised. I recall them coming up with a video for valentine's day where they plugged the AC input of the PC in and out as if it was a pair of individuals kissing or something, and yes the PC seemed to get power at that time because it had RGB on. You can blow up a PC by doing that. Bunch of tools.
I'm more amazed its gigabyte and not EVGA that has not been hit. EVGA is not all to well know for securing their systems. I recall a time not too long ago when they had one server hosting their whole site with RPD open to the whole world to see. They ticked off a member of their forums and they spilled the beans about it. If I recall they moved to a Linux server after that and let ShaneD go. Their site still has a lot of holes and bugs that would make them a hackers dream come true.
 
EVGA dropped the ball on their site and in general when it comes to their motherboards and such a well decade ago. Their community is all over the place and a whole lot smaller than it was back in the days of those SLI diehard EVGA fanboys.
 
Hallyday said:
EVGA dropped the ball on their site and in general when it comes to their motherboards and such a well decade ago. Their community is all over the place and a whole lot smaller than it was back in the days of those SLI diehard EVGA fanboys.
EVGA products were never really that good TBH. They just know how to market things really really well. With there life time warranty no longer being a thing there really is no longer a good side to them.
But that's all off topic, so do you think gigabyte will pay or will we see a big leak of data from them?
 
Paying to lamers is like trying to punch a sound isolated wall. That's like the literally most basic concept of a loser hacker, steal data (or even not) and then mail the owner of the system / systems to send them an enormous amount of BTC or something lol. If Gigabyte is THAT stupid, they might do it. Otherwise, they should dive deeper with the police and figure it out more sensibly. After all, they have the resources to do the latter.
 
