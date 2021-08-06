Motherboard vendor GIGABYTE hit by RansomExx ransomware gang

Hallyday said: Knowing Gigabyte, I'm not surprised. I recall them coming up with a video for valentine's day where they plugged the AC input of the PC in and out as if it was a pair of individuals kissing or something, and yes the PC seemed to get power at that time because it had RGB on. You can blow up a PC by doing that. Bunch of tools. Click to expand...

I'm more amazed its gigabyte and not EVGA that has not been hit. EVGA is not all to well know for securing their systems. I recall a time not too long ago when they had one server hosting their whole site with RPD open to the whole world to see. They ticked off a member of their forums and they spilled the beans about it. If I recall they moved to a Linux server after that and let ShaneD go. Their site still has a lot of holes and bugs that would make them a hackers dream come true.