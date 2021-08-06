MrGuvernment
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2004
- Messages
- 20,157
Motherboard vendor GIGABYTE hit by RansomExx ransomware gang
https://therecord.media/motherboard-vendor-gigabyte-hit-by-ransomexx-ransomware-gang/
Taiwanese computer hardware vendor GIGABYTE has suffered a ransomware attack, and hackers are currently threatening to release more than 112 GB of business data on the dark web unless the company agrees to their ransom demands.
The Taiwanese company, primarily known for its high-performance motherboards, confirmed the attack in a phone call and in a message on its (now-down) Taiwanese website.
A spokesperson said the incident did not impact production systems. Only a few internal servers at its Taiwanese headquarters have been affected and have now been taken down and isolated.
The company is currently in the process of investigating how the hackers breached its systems, stole files, and encrypted local copies. Local law enforcement has also been notified.
So, who clicked on a link in an email....