Motherboard re-work, SMD work. CPU holder soldier joints fractured. Handled by CPU cooler fan.

The motherboards are fragile and need a soft touch when installing from case to case. A very common issue is no boot, no post, going on and then off, and then

the DRAM red light is on. Ruined motherboard that needs to be sent out for reflowing the solder contacts with flux over applied or re balled. These machines are available

for $500 - $800 on Ebay. Just use causes the motherboard the need to be re flowed but I notice recently how fine the motherboards are. Slight flexing the fibre glass

motherboard may fracture the suface mounted CPU holders solder joints.



I have 2 that need this re work, and have not found any circuit board repair houses. I was told that every Computer repair shop should have one of these.

The answer to all these questions about the motherboard not working right may be this issue. When you tighten down the cooler fan heat sink, does this have a

slight effect? This may show it is related to this problem, but correcting it needs a re work solder flow repair job done.