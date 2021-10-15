Motherboard re-work, SMD work. CPU holder soldier joints fractured. Handled by CPU cooler fan.

The motherboards are fragile and need a soft touch when installing from case to case. A very common issue is no boot, no post, going on and then off, and then
the DRAM red light is on. Ruined motherboard that needs to be sent out for reflowing the solder contacts with flux over applied or re balled. These machines are available
for $500 - $800 on Ebay. Just use causes the motherboard the need to be re flowed but I notice recently how fine the motherboards are. Slight flexing the fibre glass
motherboard may fracture the suface mounted CPU holders solder joints.

I have 2 that need this re work, and have not found any circuit board repair houses. I was told that every Computer repair shop should have one of these.
The answer to all these questions about the motherboard not working right may be this issue. When you tighten down the cooler fan heat sink, does this have a
slight effect? This may show it is related to this problem, but correcting it needs a re work solder flow repair job done.
 
A plastic CPU back plate that may bend and pull up at the corners to bow the inner of the CPU solder joints. I thought to over tighten to make sure
that the heat is transferred to the heat sink and fan. Some how I may be causing problems doing what I used to do previously with metal CPU back
plates that would pull more evenly. The Motherboard is with fine line traces on a fine thin circuit board. We used to have through hole pins pushing
through and now it is surface mount technology and they use small balls to use as solder to seat the CPU holder. The reflow with the exact right
temperature and radiation and pressure needed to repair.

( Do not sweat over petty things and do not pet sweaty things. )
 
I can tell you from having worked in PC repair shops back when we did more component level work, most shops will not have the equipment to do what you want done. These things are more modular and much mroe disposable these days.
 
Looks like he's describing a situation and then providing a solution to his own problem. Post seems generated.
 
Fractured solder joints on a PCB are not an easy fix. Buy a New motherboard and don't break this one.
Motherboards don't break under normal use.
 
