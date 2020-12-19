Motherboard QVL questions (Dark Hero specifically - but these questions likely apply to any mobo QVL)

I have a Dark Hero motherboard in hand - which I had to speed-buy due to stock issues. I'm now at the part where I'm trying to select memory for it - which I had no idea up until recently that it was such a complicated thing to purchase (and be assured that the expensive kits will actually work to their XMP specs)

I am looking for 64GB of memory (probably across 4 DIMMs but 2 would be fine) and I, of course, would like high-speed and tight timings - I'm okay spending a fair bit but trying to keep it under some manner of control. Let's just say as a baseline I'd want 4x16GB 16-16-16-36 DDR3600. I've seen kits at those ratings in their XMP profile available (G-Skill Trident Z RGB or Trident Z NEO specifically) - so I took a look at the Dark Hero's QVL and now I'm terrified.

First of all - how much should I be basing my decision on the QVL? It seems extremely limited. In particular at 3600 there are very very few 64GB kits on the list and those that are are mostly 4x16 but the QVL shows them as only supported if 1 or 2 dimms are used. That is one of my main questions - if the QVL says the kit is supported but not at 4DIMMs - is it basically saying "forget about running the entire kit on this memory controller - never gonna happen?"

Here is an example from the QVL at C17 timings (so not even that aggressive):
 

Oh awesome I didn't realize that GSkill had their own "reverse" QVL kind of thing - that makes me feel better :)
 
