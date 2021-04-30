motherboard only has 3 audio outputs but apparently supports 8 channels - does a PCI bracket or case extension exist?

I didn't realize when I was at microcenter the lack of ports my ASUS X570 motherboard has. Not sure why since there is a ton of room on the back model.



I'm a bit lazy to return it, but in the event I want to connect 5.1 or even 7.1, is there a good/cheap way to just use the onboard headers and a PCI bracket or something to get the audio jacks? Apparently the motherboard does support 8 channels they just didn't bother adding all the jacks on the back for some reason.