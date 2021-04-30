motherboard only has 3 audio outputs but apparently supports 8 channels - does a PCI bracket or case extension exist?

hajalie24






I didn't realize when I was at microcenter the lack of ports my ASUS X570 motherboard has. Not sure why since there is a ton of room on the back model.

I'm a bit lazy to return it, but in the event I want to connect 5.1 or even 7.1, is there a good/cheap way to just use the onboard headers and a PCI bracket or something to get the audio jacks? Apparently the motherboard does support 8 channels they just didn't bother adding all the jacks on the back for some reason.
 
grim4593








Don't forget a standard 3.5mm audio plug carries two channels - so 3 physical ports can provide 6 channels, or enough for 5.1.
 
BlackDragon1971






Some motherboards route the additional channels through the Front Audio Header to give the extra Channels I have an old ITX Intel socket 775 board that does that ...
READ THE MANUAL....
 
michalrz








Like BlackDragon said, many audio controllers re-purpose their connectors.
On my Aorus board, the line-in is actually a secondary output (in this case, duplicated front stereo-out). However not all connectors can act as other connectors, and in my case the line-in-as-output feature wasn't stated in the manual.
Do install the audio drivers w/panel from your motherboard's manufacturer instead of the default ones, as some options might be missing.
 
