Motherboard not booting with RAM in one slot

Upgrading the system one of my kids uses, and went from a 7700K in a cheap H110 m-itx board to an 8700K in a nice Asus Z370 m-itx board. Got a combo from the classifieds here containing the board, CPU, and two sticks of good RAM. It sat for a couple months during the holidays and I'm finally throwing it together but running into a problem.



The issue is that whenever I place some RAM into the A1 slot (which is the one closest to the CPU), it refuses to boot. It won't send a video signal out and the connected USB devices (hardwired keyboard for example) don't get power either. Switch that same stick of RAM into the B1 slot and all is well.



I tried 3 different RAM sticks just to be sure. They all work in B1 but not in A1. Putting RAM in both slots won't boot either so it's clearly an issue with that slot itself.



I've double checked all cable connections, reseated everything, and updated to the newest BIOS. Still won't work. I'm assuming it is a hardware issue at this point but wondering if anyone has experience with similar issues or any ideas that I can try.