motherboard issues after power outage

I have an old Asus Z87-gryphon that is my main computer actually
Last night there was a power outage, the computer was off, plugged into a tripplite surge protector which by the way still works and the fuse is not blown
it booted to the boot screen and showed all my drives but the POST LED would light red on the HDD portion after success on CPU, GPU, and RAM. Hitting F2 or DEL won't get me into BIOS.
I tried changing the USB port on the Keyboard; I tried other keyboards that work in other systems, no luck (and when I don't plug in a keyboard it knows and says "no keyboard detected". I tried to flash the bios using the USB flash option and it would flash green 3 times on the mobo then do nothing
I reset the CMOS and that was successful, but still the same thing as above (it now says please enter setup to recover BIOS setting but when I hit F2 or DEL nothing happens)
any ideas on reviving this old machine?
is the bios intact and is this more of a usb/keyboard issue? or is it a bios issue?
On a side note, my SSDs are toast too and I am halfway in reviving them but need ideas, if you can help: https://hardforum.com/threads/ssd-needs-some-reviving.2014676/
