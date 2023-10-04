Motherboard for Ryzen 7800X3D

Flogger23m
Looking to get a Ryzen 7800X3D, and am looking for a motherboard & 32GB RAM kit (2x16GB ideal I assume?). Looking for some suggestions that would fit my criteria.
Looking for a board with a shorter boot time, I know some AM5 motherboards/DDR5 have really long boot times and I would like to avoid those if possible. Going to use 2-3 NVM-e SSDs, and will want to run at least two of those at full speed. Will also be using the motherboard audio as I don't have a DAC/sound card audio set up currently. Price range I am looking for is around $250 ideally, I know that is limiting and don't mind going over slightly but don't want to spend $300-400 either. Will be for gaming/general use and paired with an RTX 4070.
For reference my current ASRock X370 I used with four CPU upgrades and from pressing the power button to being in Windows is around 31 seconds; 17 seconds for BIOS boot. I would ideally want something close to that for boot times and want something that will be supported well.
I have been looking at this ASRock X670E PG Lightning for $230. ASRock website for this model.
Is there any shortcoming with this ASRock board, because the price seems low for what it is and I don't see any other X670Es in that price range. Does anyone have experience with that board?
I've gotten recommendations for the GIGABYTE B650 AORUS ELITE AX although that appears to be a regular B650, and is currently only $10 cheaper than the ASRock offering.
Any other motherboard recommendations? Are there any types of RAM I should avoid for boot time/EXPO issues? I will use the QVL list for any RAM kits but a number of those are out of stock or expensive on boards I have been checking. Just wondering if there are issues like Ryzen initially had with preference for Samsung B Die kits.
