Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g? B450 or X370?

Gigabyte B450M DS3H: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B450M-DS3H-rev-10#kf

Gigabyte GA-AX370M DS3H: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-AX370M-DS3H-rev-1x#kf

Hi, i am building my first pc. Which of these two motherboards should i get for Ryzen 5 3400g? (Don't recommend me another brand or model, these are the two available in my country, because of warranty, price, etc)My PC: Ryzen 5 3400g, 2x8 RAM 3200MHz, 1 TB HDD.The options:I don't have dedicated GPU for the moment. I pretend in the future do OC, put a dedicated GPU, maybe add RAM, upgrade the processor, put a SSD, etc.The X370 has better OC than the B450, right? is worth it buy the x370 only for this?The B450 "get older better" than the x370? I want to upgrade as late as possibleWhat do you think? The price is pretty the same, so..I am a little bit more on B450, but i am pretty noob in this, so..Thanks!