Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g? B450 or X370?

Hi, i am building my first pc. Which of these two motherboards should i get for Ryzen 5 3400g? (Don't recommend me another brand or model, these are the two available in my country, because of warranty, price, etc)
My PC: Ryzen 5 3400g, 2x8 RAM 3200MHz, 1 TB HDD.
The options:
The X370 has better OC than the B450, right? is worth it buy the x370 only for this?
The B450 "get older better" than the x370? I want to upgrade as late as possible
What do you think? The price is pretty the same, so..
I am a little bit more on B450, but i am pretty noob in this, so..
Thanks!
