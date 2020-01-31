Motherboard for Ryzen 5 3400g? B450 or X370?

V

Valeny

n00b
Joined
Jan 29, 2020
Messages
3
Hi, i am building my first pc. Which of these two motherboards should i get for Ryzen 5 3400g? (Don't recommend me another brand or model, these are the two available in my country, because of warranty, price, etc)
My PC: Ryzen 5 3400g, 2x8 RAM 3200MHz, 1 TB HDD.

The options:
I don't have dedicated GPU for the moment. I pretend in the future do OC, put a dedicated GPU, maybe add RAM, upgrade the processor, put a SSD, etc.

The X370 has better OC than the B450, right? is worth it buy the x370 only for this?
The B450 "get older better" than the x370? I want to upgrade as late as possible
What do you think? The price is pretty the same, so..
I am a little bit more on B450, but i am pretty noob in this, so..

Thanks!
 
