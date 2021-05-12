Motherboard for 3 GPUs. Can I use what I have?

I have 3, 3080s. Don't believe I will be getting more. I have these motherboards.

Can I use what I have to put all 3 GPU's on one MB? Or should I invest in a better MB?

MSI X99A SLI PLUS LGA 2011-v3 Intel X99 SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.1 USB 3.0 ATX Intel Motherboard https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813144100

GA-Z170X-Gaming GT https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/GA-Z170X-Gaming-GT-rev-10/sp#sp

MSI Z590 Pro WIFI6 that is running one of the 3080s.

asus strix b560-g with built-in wifi running one of the 3080s.

MSI - i7 5930k

GA-Z170X - i5 6600K

asus strix b560-g i7-11700KF

PSU - CORSAIR HX Series HX1000 CP-9020139-NA 1000W ATX12V v2.4 / EPS12V 2.92 80 PLUS PLATINUM (3 years old)

Thanks.
 
