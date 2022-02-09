Motherboard/chipset suggestions for Ryzen 5 5600G

Hey folks,

Some of you may have seen another of my topics about the HP Omen cooling. Basically in addition to replacing I'm going to swap out motherboards while I'm fiddling with everything else. I can't stand the HP Hana board, the HP BIOS is about as functional as a cereal box in the rain, and it has improper cooler mounts for the AM4 socket.

I'm looking for a micro-ATX, needs at least one M.2 slot, one PCIe x16 slot for the GPU which I'm pretty sure is standard on pretty much all boards these days, and at least two USB ports at least 3.0. WiFi is preferred, but not an absolute must as I do have capabilities to run Ethernet if need be.

There are several boards that fit this criteria, but I'm not very familiar with the benefits and drawbacks of each brand, so I'm looking for some guidance on that. Also, one important question - could I save money by using a board with the A520 chipset instead of the B550 or X570? The 5600G is limited to PCIe 3.0 unlike the 5600X, and if my understanding is correct, PCIe 4.0 support for other components does not matter if the CPU doesn't support it, instead everything will be limited to 3.0.

For reference, other components are a GeForce RTX 3060, 16 GB HyperX Fury DDR4 3200 RAM (might consider going up to 32 or even 24 if 32 would be too excessive), a 1TB Western Digital M.2 SSD, and a 500W PSU rated 80+ Bronze. If other info about the PC is needed, let me know and I'll get answers.

Thanks so much everyone.