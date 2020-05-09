Motherboard/Case pin-out

S

Scratch99

n00b
Joined
Oct 21, 2017
Messages
15
Trying to set up an older Gigabyte/P3 motherboard.
Is there a logical progression that I can follow to install the case leads?
The pins for the speaker is marked [spk] but not the others.
Really don't want to fry anything, so I need help.
Yeah, I know its an old Win 98 box, but I would really like to use it for some legacy games.
Your input is most appreciated.
Thanks
Scratch...
 
F

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,045
I don't know if you have the board model number handy (it "should" start with GA- for the older Gigabyte boards)
You saying it is an older Intel board I know Intel has been using the 9 Pin header for a very long time but as you may know the board makers are free to use any pin arrangement that they please for the front panel connections.
If you post the board model number here I can possibly find the manual or you can search Google and probably find it there yourself

Intel 9pin_2.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top