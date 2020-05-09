Motherboard/Case pin-out

Trying to set up an older Gigabyte/P3 motherboard.
Is there a logical progression that I can follow to install the case leads?
The pins for the speaker is marked [spk] but not the others.
Really don't want to fry anything, so I need help.
Yeah, I know its an old Win 98 box, but I would really like to use it for some legacy games.
Your input is most appreciated.
Thanks
Scratch...
Is there a logical progression that I can follow to install the case leads?
The pins for the speaker is marked [spk] but not the others.
Really don't want to fry anything, so I need help.
Yeah, I know its an old Win 98 box, but I would really like to use it for some legacy games.
Your input is most appreciated.
Thanks
Scratch...