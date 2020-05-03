Motherboard BIOS update - Just grab the latest?

causticspill
I'm still running a BIOS from 2018 on my 1700X / MSI X470 Gaming Pro Carbon and now with a 3700X on the way I'm looking at a long list (8+) of updates.
Common sense says to just grab the latest bios and go. However, each update is running 9-10 MB so I wanted to ask and make sure that I'm not missing anything if I skip a few years worth of updates.
Can they really bundle everything into the latest without enlarging the file size? Just grab it and ignore the rest?
