Motherboard BIOS update causes XMP to error out now?

This is the system in question: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/BJ2CC6
It was built in late 2019 and was working fine until about two months ago when it's GTX 770 started having major issues that was a clear indicator of a dying GPU, I attempted several tests/maintenance/updates but to no avail, so the GPU has been temporarily replaced with a GT 720. After this however the system started randomly Bluescreening on boot and sometimes would work, and other times would completely not.
Now though after hours and hours of testing over the weeks I think I may have finally narrowed it down. During all said tests/maintenance/updates the primary BIOS on the motherboard was updated to the latest version during the troubleshooting with the GTX 770, version F36f (It was on a version that was about a year or so older previously), and everything is pointing to this BIOS version being the culprit when XMP is enabled. At this point I have confirmed that if XMP is enabled regardless of which RAM stick I have installed, or even with both installed, there is a 50% to about 75% chance the RAM will be completely unusable and toss literally tens of thousands of errors instantly on RAM tests (the times it does not, it seems to work fine even with a day of testing.... until next reboot). However, when XMP is disabled it works fine 100% of the time.
The motherboard has a dual BIOS, so I switched to it's secondary BIOS which is still on the original release version F4, and that one works perfectly fine with XMP on or off single or dual stick. Considering that there have been over a dozen BIOS updates since F4 with multiple security patches, support for 5000 series CPUs (A planned upgrade soon), resizable BAR and other features, staying on F4 isn't an option.
I also noticed that the motherboard is hardware revision 1.0 and there has been a 1.1 and 1.2 since, but I have no idea what changed.
Can anyone offer advice on why updating the BIOS seems to have prevented the RAM from running with XMP now? Anyone else experienced something like this?
