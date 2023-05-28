Motherboard Asus TUF B550M-PLUS (no wifi) doesn't seem to support Crucial DDR4 3200

​

I mounted an Asus TUF B550M-PLUS with 128GB of Crucial DDR4 3200 ECC and I has problems booting. It may boot once in a while and also work until it has to bbot (so I could install Windows 11).I tried an Asus Prime A520M with dual RAM slots to test those RAM and they fit okay without a problem at 3200. 2 RAM at once give me the same problem on the Asus TUF B550M-PLUS.When I force the speed of the RAM at 2666 there seem to 0 problems.Cannot return the board as I waited too long and it does work.The weird thing is that when I am able to boot if I test the RAM at 3200, it passes the test. So the quality of the RAM is clearly not the problem. It's the board. I don't have any faster RAM to test but only other 2666 ECC DIMM.Does someone with this kind of board experienced those limitations ?I may try to buy a GIGABYTE B550M AORUS Elite. Is this Gigabyte board a good bet ? looks cheaper but more sophisticated regarding the electronics.