motherboard and CPU suggestion

Can someone suggest a Micro ATX motherboard and CPU for heavy transcoding that will support this memory kit G.Skill Trident Z 32GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory (F4-3200C16Q-32GTZB), because I already have the memory.



The FreeNAS will be used to store and serve files. Plex to stream videos. In the future, I would like to stream 4K videos as well. And possible other plugins and may be a VM.