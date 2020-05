MOTHER BOARD RECOMENDATION

HI I CURRENTLY HAVE AN ASUS X399-E GAMING MOTHER BOARD WITH A THREADRIPPER 2990WX , I AM LOOKING TO BUY A NEW MOTHERBOARD CAN ANYONE RECOMEND A NEW ONE I AM KEEPING THE SAME PROCESSOR AND I DONT NEED BUILT IN WI-FI OR ONBOARD VIDEO, BUT I DO NEED 8 RAM SLOTS I HAVE 8 STICKS NOW AND I DONT WANT TO CHANGE THAT. I ALSO DO HAVE DUEL RTX 2080 TI AND I AM KEEPING THOSE. AND I ALSO HAVE ON BOARD 7.1 WHICH I WOULD LIKE ON THE NEW PLATFORM AS WELL. ALSO WOULD LIKE TO STICK WITH ASUS.



THANKS SO MUCH