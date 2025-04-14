Most Used Graphics Cards (2008–2025) – 17 Years GPU WAR Evolution!

Data based on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey. Most of us already know which card is the most popular, particularly the xx60 series cards. Just good to see this evolution visually ;)

Oh, you can speed up the video if you want to see the whole thing in less than 11 mins.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZN_whA-c3Q
 
The iGPU evolution in there is interesting (and a bit of the surprise) if that data about them is solid.

PC Gaming on them, even before the first crypto GPU price crush was quite popular, steam gaming was quite casual hardware wise at the time:

steam-gauge-2014-FINAL.002.jpg


Now it is still quite low requirement for the most played game, but 1060 GTX level will not be rare. Maybe it was more common for people to still have non-gpus computer (laptop or desktop) for non gaming reason used casually to game back in the days, now those became smarthphone.
 
