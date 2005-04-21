Most significant video cards throughout history

What cards do you think were most impressive for their time or had the greatest impact on the gaming landscape? My top 5:



5) Geforce 4 4200. Great midrange card that was a wonderful overclocker. For a couple hundred bucks, you could play any game out there at a good resolution and excellent frame rate. Really brought overclocking to the mainstream.



4) Geforce 2 MX. Prior to this card, the gamer on a budget had to settle for 2 generation old hardware that would limp along at miserable frame rates in newer games and could not support any advanced graphical features. This card, while by no means the speediest, allowed for everyone to afford a card that could play current games at 30+ fps ... albeit at lower resolutions than its big brother.



3) Geforce DDR. A large jump for image quality and speed, particularly compared to the 16 bit only competition from 3dfx. Made T&L a must-have feature for every future video card.



2) Radeon 9700/9700 Pro. Consider, for a moment, that this card came out 2 1/2 years ago. That is an eternity in computer hardware terms, but this card is still found in many gamers systems and is capable of running almost every game today at decent (ie, 30+ at 1024x768) framerates (with the notable exception of Doom 3 and a few others). While one may not boast about having a 9700 in their system today, neither does one feel embarrassed about having one either. It so thoroughly outclassed nVidia's offerings that no self-respecting gamer would be caught dead without an ATI-powered system.



1) 3dfx Voodoo Graphics. Yes, it was only capable of 3d. Yes, 2d image quality from your onboard card suffered as a result of the pass-through cable. Yes, it was significantly more expensive than a consumer level card had any right to be at the time. All that became irrelevant once you fired up Tomb Raider or GLQuake. Quake at 640x480 and 30 fps? Yes please! And the glory that was 3dfx-enabled Mechwarrior 2 is difficult to put into words.

I remember looking through the demos that came with my Diamond Monster and thinking about the soccer game that graphics could not get better than this (an epiphany brought about by the ability to rotate the field in real-time ... the game was played in a top-down perspective and featured graphics surpassed by today's Flash games). Truly an American icon.



Honorable mentions go out to the Geforce 2 Ultra, the first card that could run Quake 3 in 1600x1200 with high quality settings at 60 fps; the Voodoo 2, a worthy successor to the original Voodoo Graphics; TNT2, the first great 2d + 3d card; the Savage 4, a mediocre card with terrible drivers that holds a soft spot in my heart for spurring the widespread acceptance of compressed textures ... UT never looked better than with a Savage 4 running in MeTaL with the high-res textures



Any others I'm forgetting? Post your favorites, tell me how full of crap I am, or both!