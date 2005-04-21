Most significant video cards throughout history

B

bipolar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 6, 2003
Messages
1,184
What cards do you think were most impressive for their time or had the greatest impact on the gaming landscape? My top 5:

5) Geforce 4 4200. Great midrange card that was a wonderful overclocker. For a couple hundred bucks, you could play any game out there at a good resolution and excellent frame rate. Really brought overclocking to the mainstream.

4) Geforce 2 MX. Prior to this card, the gamer on a budget had to settle for 2 generation old hardware that would limp along at miserable frame rates in newer games and could not support any advanced graphical features. This card, while by no means the speediest, allowed for everyone to afford a card that could play current games at 30+ fps ... albeit at lower resolutions than its big brother.

3) Geforce DDR. A large jump for image quality and speed, particularly compared to the 16 bit only competition from 3dfx. Made T&L a must-have feature for every future video card.

2) Radeon 9700/9700 Pro. Consider, for a moment, that this card came out 2 1/2 years ago. That is an eternity in computer hardware terms, but this card is still found in many gamers systems and is capable of running almost every game today at decent (ie, 30+ at 1024x768) framerates (with the notable exception of Doom 3 and a few others). While one may not boast about having a 9700 in their system today, neither does one feel embarrassed about having one either. It so thoroughly outclassed nVidia's offerings that no self-respecting gamer would be caught dead without an ATI-powered system.

1) 3dfx Voodoo Graphics. Yes, it was only capable of 3d. Yes, 2d image quality from your onboard card suffered as a result of the pass-through cable. Yes, it was significantly more expensive than a consumer level card had any right to be at the time. All that became irrelevant once you fired up Tomb Raider or GLQuake. Quake at 640x480 and 30 fps? Yes please! And the glory that was 3dfx-enabled Mechwarrior 2 is difficult to put into words.
I remember looking through the demos that came with my Diamond Monster and thinking about the soccer game that graphics could not get better than this (an epiphany brought about by the ability to rotate the field in real-time ... the game was played in a top-down perspective and featured graphics surpassed by today's Flash games). Truly an American icon.

Honorable mentions go out to the Geforce 2 Ultra, the first card that could run Quake 3 in 1600x1200 with high quality settings at 60 fps; the Voodoo 2, a worthy successor to the original Voodoo Graphics; TNT2, the first great 2d + 3d card; the Savage 4, a mediocre card with terrible drivers that holds a soft spot in my heart for spurring the widespread acceptance of compressed textures ... UT never looked better than with a Savage 4 running in MeTaL with the high-res textures

Any others I'm forgetting? Post your favorites, tell me how full of crap I am, or both!
 
Truly significant cards shouldn't need much explanation...

Voodoo 2 - SLI

Geforce 1 - 1st GPU

Radeon 8500 - First real competition for Nvidia since 3dFX.

Parhelia - 3 screens on 1 card.

edit: I am thinking significant in terms of bringing something new to the table.. Your examples are signficant for other reasons that are equally valid, just from a different point of view on the question.
 
nvidia tnt

I still have my STB Velocity card. The good old original tnt 16meg agp mmmm :)
 
I'd have to agree with the 9700, it was semi-outdated when I got it a year and a half ago. And at 1024 or 1280 res's on high graphics it can still tear through most games.
 
The Diamond Monster Fusion.

Not the first but probably the first good card to combine a 3d & 2d chipset into one card. (There was a time when 3d and 2d were handled by separate cards).

Using the good ole 3DFX Voodoo Banshee chipset.

I really miss when Diamond made the best cards.

It was not long after this that NVIDIA started kicking buttocks (Diamond Viper 550).

I would give second place to the TNT chip, that really brought 3d into the mainstream.

Others of note:

ATI Rage 3d - Onboard video that did not suck.

Matrox Millenium - Best 2d evah

NVIDIA Geforce 256 - 3d enters the modern age

3DFX Voodoo - WTF is 3d?
 
I would also mention the 4200 since the 4xxx series made AA and AF possible. At the time, I was using a Radeon 8500LE, and 2x AA would chop 50% off my fps, and boy was I jealous of the 4200 owners!

The GF2MX (I owned one) brought hardware T&L to the mainstream.

I would also like to point out the Radeon 9500 Pro in my sig that's in my "gaming" rig!!! Still going strong (BTW--runs Doom3 at 10x7 pretty well, IMO)
 
  • Like
Reactions: kd4
like this
yeah, the Voodoo1 started the whole OpenGL craze for gaming... for Quake and Tomb Raider... that was the "doom" of video cards. The GeForce256 was the next one, the fisrt "GPU", and then the 9700Pro is next... now I think the 6800 series cards are the next... :) this is my opinion.
 
in no particular order....

1st...VOODOO 2 , granted it didnt break the ground like the voodoo1.. but the voodoo 2 make it mainstream .. at least for the time and introduced blistering 90mhz speeds to the masses and the ability to SLI. i remember you could play quake in 3d mode and play other games at the unheard of resolution of 1076 by whatever.

2nd GEFORCE 3 , granted the geforce 2s did a lot... but the geforce 3 as a beast!
bring vertex and pixel shaders to the table and some very good antialising

3rd VOODOO 5- w/ it we got dual processors on 1 card and anti alising and hints of hidden surface removal. which really never came about.

4th ati 9700.... brought about the 256 bit wide bus. very nice.. very fast.

5th nvidia 6800 line. brought about pixel shader 3.0 , faster processing and BROUGHT BACK SLI!!!!!

and i think honorable mention should go to

Kyro 2 - granted it wasnt great from a speed stance.. but from a technology stance it was very interesting as it used hidden surface removal and lots of bandwidth saving features that made its wimply (1 or 2 gigabits of bandwidth) compete w/ the then geforce 2 or 3 line. its been a while.
granted it sucked.. but like i said.. it was neat how they took anti-brute-force approach and it worked.

and my award to shitties graphics card of all time has to go to the

S3 Virge Dx.

what crap.. i had one.
 
geekcomputing said:
in no particular order....

Kyro 2 - granted it wasnt great from a speed stance.. but from a technology stance it was very interesting as it used hidden surface removal and lots of bandwidth saving features that made its wimply (1 or 2 gigabits of bandwidth) compete w/ the then geforce 2 or 3 line. its been a while.
granted it sucked.. but like i said.. it was neat how they took anti-brute-force approach and it worked.
Click to expand...

Go go Kyro!!! lol. yes, a marvel of sorts... just not enough backing... like betamax... *sigh*
 
My list

Voodoo 1

Voodoo 5

TNT2

GeForce 256

GeForce 3

GeForce 6 series

Kyro

Radeon 128

Radeon 8500

Radeon 9700
 
I'm going to cheat a little on #3 since it's not a card, but still very significant.

1. Voodoo1. I really wanted to say the Rendition Verite V1000, but it was hugely delayed and by the time it arrived (2 months pre-Voodoo 1), it was already dated.

2. GeForce 256. Hardware T&L naysayers, eat crow. Thank you birth of hardware shaders. ;)

3. i845G. A large step up from i810 integrated graphics and the decendants still hold #1 marketshare overall: Intel Extreme Graphics 1, 2, 3 (AKA GMA900).

4. 9700/5800. One was a winner and another a big loser. 2 different design philosophies that affected add-on video card marketshare to this day.

5. Ti4200. It was fast and cheap for a long time.
 
  • Like
Reactions: kd4
like this
pxc said:
3. i845G. A large step up from i810 integrated graphics and the decendants still hold #1 marketshare overall: Intel Extreme Graphics 1, 2, 3 (AKA GMA900).
Click to expand...
Interesting.
In terms of "Significant," I'd say you are very correct.

I would also say this goes on the list of "damaging." If Intel/MS would have forced higher quality integrated graphics and maybe a hardware-accelerated Windows GUI from the beginning, I would imagine 3d graphics would be way ahead of where they are today.
 
I'm gonna have to agree with the GF4. I have one now and I play CS:S at 60 fps or higher on most maps at 1280x1024 (albiet on low settings). I have an Asus with a tiny heatsink so it's not much of an overclocker, but boy did i pick my card out right not knowing how long I was gonna need it.
 
wasn't there a chip called PIX which never made it... serious vaporware... lol
 
Let's see....

1. Voodoo5500 - My very first videocard....I love that like it was my first born. :D Was able to play Unreal Tournament at 1600x1200 at killer frames.....3dfx owned at higher resolutions whereas nvidia fell off the radar back then. :rolleyes:

2. GeForce3 Ti200 - The card I got before my current setup. I got ahold of this actually for a trade out for someone who wanted a Voodoo5 in their server for kicks. I must say, that little thing is a monster! 175/400 stock clocks went to 215/490 problem free all day....still plays Halo (pretty demanding game) at 800x600 just shy of 60fps. Pixel shading support and what-not makes that card seriously bad ass....I'd take that card over a 5200 any day of the week (hard to think the 5200 was that bad...but it was. Amazing how many people had them....).

And those are probably the most important to ME. I like my Ultra, maybe one day I'll look back but I can't do that just yet. ;)
 
another vote for the ti4200

im still using mine for a few more weeks until i get a new rig

this things a tank
 
  • Like
Reactions: kd4
like this
jebo_4jc said:
I would also say this goes on the list of "damaging." If Intel/MS would have forced higher quality integrated graphics and maybe a hardware-accelerated Windows GUI from the beginning, I would imagine 3d graphics would be way ahead of where they are today.
Click to expand...
ALL integrated graphics are disappointing if you expect it to equal even a mid-range discrete part.

See that zv6000 in my signature? I'm pretty sure that's the fastest integrated core available today ("x200" core in the XPRESS 200M chipset). 128MB of dedicated memory PLUS up to 128MB of "HyperMemory". Guess what kind of performance it turns out in 3DMark05, which is not a great benchmark, but good enough to compare to other low end ATI chips (x300/x300SE)? 672

http://service.futuremark.com/compare?3dm05=787816

Dedicated graphics chips are a cash cow, integrated graphics pay the bills. ;) I don't see anyone trying too hard in the near future. Seriously, if any companies were serious about integrated graphics performance, why not just take a 10W mobile chip (9600 Pro range, easily) and add it to a northbridge?
 
I agree with the original list, but I'd add the GF3, as it was the first card with programmable shaders, ushering in a new era of per-pixel lighting and all that jazz.

I agree with the remarks on the Kyro... although the Kyro was not the first... It was actually the third generation of ST's PowerVR family.
The first generation was quite primitive, and did not even have texture filtering...
The second generation was quite mature, and beat VooDoo in terms of image quality and features (it had 24 bit rendering, a stencilbuffer and goodies like that, I actually own one of those)... This chip was also used in the Sega DreamCast, where it delivered fabulous graphics (better quality than the PS2, never did understand why Sega pulled it... the hardware couldn't have been the reason).
And then the Kyro came... and KyroII, and KyroIISE... Nice cards, but I think partly because of the incompatibility of some software with zbufferless devices, it never became much of a hit. 3DMark2001 actually got a Kyro-fix... but not all games did (the problem was NOT in the hardware or drivers, it was in the software assuming that the depthbuffering behaved as if there was a physical zbuffer in memory... which there wasn't, so after certain operations, the zbuffer is lost... which is all documented in the D3D SDK, but hey, who reads docs?).

Oh, and this only seems to included 3D cards... but if we are allowed to go further back in time, I suppose we could mention cards like the ET4000, Matrox Millennium, the illustrious XGA etc :)
Personally I have fond memories of my Diamond SpeedStar VLB (CL5428 iirc)... the first card that made my 486 run Doom in fullscreen at blazing speed, and even played some games okay in 640x480. Before that, well, as far as I was concerned, PCs sucked, and Amiga was the way to go for graphics :)
 
I'd say the Voodoo 3 not that it was more significant than the rest, but had amazingly efficient ram compared to ATi and Nvidia at the time:
16mb supporting up to 2048x1536 with 32bit color.
ATi was only up to 1600x1200 and I don't even care what Nvidia was at, 1152x870 I think
 
I am still gaming on a GeForce4 Ti4200 (go) on my laptop, runs HL2 just fine, although it is a bit slow in some of the more demanding games, it is still chugging along.

Other cards on my list would have to definitely be the GeForce256, Voodoo2, 9500pro (cause it could be modded to a full 9700pro in most cases), and also the GeForce2 (that core lasted up through the GeForce4 MX series)
 
pxc said:
3. i845G. A large step up from i810 integrated graphics and the decendants still hold #1 marketshare overall: Intel Extreme Graphics 1, 2, 3 (AKA GMA900).
Click to expand...
Couldn't the same argument be made for the nForce2 IGP's integrated GeForce4MX? It was predicted that this card would lead to the demise of standalone graphics cards, but we've since learned that this isn't the case. It brought about the age of "high end integrated," a la RS480 and Gammachrome. Ironic that nVidia itself never made a follow-up...

I disagree with the statement that GeForce6 is significant for its SM3 support, since this is no different than "GeForce3 for its DirectX8 capabilities"; by the same token, what's so great about a 256-bit bus in the Radeon 9700 series? It is implied that more power implies more resources, so this is evolution rather than revolution (pardon the cliche). A different story is that the GF6 could be considered significant for its PVP- if only it had worked properly- and we all know why the 9700 is significant.
Similarly to the PVP, wasn't the GeForce2 one of the first cards with a hardware MPEG2 decoder for DVD playback? Or would you rather consider cards like the TNT2, for its MPEG2 motion compensation?

My contribution, though I can't remember it or find links right now, was a little-known card that never picked up around the GeForce4 timeframe. I think it may have been Trident's XP4, but one of the smaller, budget-concious companies developed a card that wasn't the fastest in pure speed mode, but reviewers found that enabling AA and AF, even up to maximum levels, had almost zero effect on framerates. Unfortunately the product never made it to retail, and the technology disappeared with it. It was an interesting approach to gaming, and I wish it had carried over to modern video cards.

Also, don't forget the M10 (Mobility 9600) for being the first high-end laptop video card, or the Go6800 Ultra for actually matching desktop gaming power in a mobile form factor.
 
mavalpha said:
Couldn't the same argument be made for the nForce2 IGP's integrated GeForce4MX?
Click to expand...
That would be a poor argument. The GeForce IGP is 1) cancelled and 2) NEVER had the marketshare that in production IEG chipsets, both desktop and mobile, currently have. ;)
 
GeForce 3, ground-breaking in every respect, and GeForce 4 series is mainly build on that (just like TNT2 on TNT, GeForce 2 on GeForce 1) :D
 
pxc said:
That would be a poor argument. The GeForce IGP is 1) cancelled and 2) NEVER had the marketshare that in production IEG chipsets, both desktop and mobile, currently have. ;)
Click to expand...
Agreed, but it pushed Intel and other giants to step up the level of performance in their integrated solutions. ATI's IGP9100 might not have been around were it not for NF2, and this wouldn't have pushed Intel into producing the i865G or GMA900. I didn't mean it was significant for its market penetration, I meant it for its influence on future generations of hardware.
 
I was very impressed by the Matrox Mystique. There was a Mystique specific patch for Tomb Raider that made the game look about 3 times better. If I ever build a DOS box for old games, it will probably have a Mystique in it.
 
tfbit said:
I was very impressed by the Matrox Mystique. There was a Mystique specific patch for Tomb Raider that made the game look about 3 times better. If I ever build a DOS box for old games, it will probably have a Mystique in it.
Click to expand...

Yea, I have a PPro 200 box that I use for DOS/Win98 stuff. It has a Matrox Mystique 2 mb in it, and also a PowerVR PCX2 with 4 mb.
Both have their own Tomb Raider patch. But the PowerVR looks better and is faster (bilinear texture filtering and true 24 bit alphablending).
Ofcourse you shouldn't really compare, because the PowerVR was a 3d addon card while the Mystique was one of the first 2d cards with some integrated 3d acceleration.
Oh, also cool to note is that the PowerVR doesn't use any cable to connect to the 2d card... I guess we all know those silly loopback cables to connect the VooDoo to the main graphics card, which was clumsy and reduced image quality and all (especially annoying when you bought a Matrox in the first place :)).
The PowerVR uses the PCI bus to blt its framebuffer directly into the backbuffer of the main videocard. It can get away with this because it's a tile-based deferred renderer, rather than a direct-to-memory.
This technology was later used with the Kyro to use cheap SDR memory on a card that could compete with the fast GF2 DDR cards of the era, at a much more affordable price.
I still hope that this technology will make a comeback one day, in a new high-end part.
 
I'll have to give my vote for the voodoo 3 3000, ( Man do I miss Quake 2 & Unreal in glide :) )


This card almost cost me my marriage ( no kidding )

My list of cards

stb 8mb
voodoo 3 3000 agp 16mb
tnt 32mb
voodoo 5 5500 pci 64mb
G-force 256 ddr 32mb
G-force 2 pro 23mb
G-force 2 gts 32mb
G-force 2mx 32mb
G-force 3 64mb
ati 8500 64mb
4200ti 128mb
ati 9500 pro 128mb
ati 9600pro 128mb
ati 9800np/pro 128mb( current cards )
MSI 5900FX Ultra 256mb (current card )
evga 6800gt 256mb( current card )
x800pro 256mb( current card )
x850xt pce256mb ( current card )
 
not shure about the top 5 cards but i still love my voodoo 5 6000 128mb card and will never part with it even thoes it sitting in its box in my closet and i can get close to a grand for it on ebay last one on there went for $1400 and the dam thing prolly wont play doom3 on low quality
 
demons9872 said:
not shure about the top 5 cards but i still love my voodoo 5 6000 128mb card and will never part with it even thoes it sitting in its box in my closet and i can get close to a grand for it on ebay last one on there went for $1400 and the dam thing prolly wont play doom3 on low quality
Click to expand...

Didn't you know you can run Doom 3 on a Voodoo 2? ;)
http://www.3dfxzone.it/enboard/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=1462

Looks a lot like Half Life :)
 
I am going first thru History hronological disregarding how important they where.

1. Trident VGA first 15p sub D color grafic card in after market (ISA).
2. IBM XVGA 2 MB Micro channel first 2 MB card
3. S3 968 first card with Video RAM (4MB) it was very good 2D card and only option bfore MAtrox came on sceen.
4. Matrox Millenium first card with SG VRAM and very good 2D card.
5. Maybe most important of them all VooDoo 1 it's a mother of all 3D engines.
6. VooDoo 2 and Voodoo 2 SLI first card that allowed You to play good 3D FPS games and one to stay longest in use. I have had SLI setup in one of My mashines even played HL in 1024 resolution with it. SLI first card that could give You 1024x 768 16 bit. Special important are dual and Quad VooDoo II cards allthough they where exotic.
7. Start of a all in one cards was made with TNT 32 MB. It was faster then VooDoo II SLI setup with additional 2D card and have had even more memory then 3 cards together.
First chip to give usable 32 bit color depth in 3D gaming. Voodoo III cards went on 16 bit wagon and SLI on board but coudn't stop TNT and TNT 2 cards.
8. GeForce I well maybe most important card of them all specialy DDR version.
9. GeForce 4600
10. Radeon 9800 Well very important card IMHO Ati showed some mature driver support and better preformance then Nvidia. It wasn't first good ATi card but earlyer didn't have had so good support and drivers.

Well with 5xxx series Nivdia lost race for a Direct X 9.0 card that can realy work good with DirectX 9.0. Though 5900 specialy 5950 and Ultra version can doo very good job in DirectX 8.0 games and can run some DirectX 9.0 games. Specialy if supported with fast CPU they can run even Doom 3. But allthogether 5xxx card where flop and I can just recomend car d like 5200 with 128 mb for a cheep system for someone that just wanna play some old games someitmes and mostly uses PC in 2D (internet, Office etc.).


And I think that all Nvidia cards from 6600GT and all all Ati cards from x700 up can be mentioned just as very good and very capable cards. None is realy bad or realy so special that one could compare them with VooDoo i or some other ground braking cards. They doo neweest games and support for new standards. But that's it even disregarding on all that press about special features they have.



MD
 
MD said:
1. Trident VGA first 15p sub D color grafic card in after market (ISA).
Click to expand...

Trident surely wasn't the first after-market VGA card. Nor was it a very good one...
I think ATi and WD (Paradise) were among the first... I don't think Trident even existed back then...?

3. S3 968 first card with Video RAM (4MB) it was very good 2D card and only option bfore MAtrox came on sceen.
Click to expand...

Matrox had been around for years, probably much longer than S3, but their cards were never that affordable, until the Millennium era I suppose.

7. Start of a all in one cards was made with TNT 32 MB
Click to expand...

The first all-in-one cards were Matrox Mystique and S3 Virge, as far as I know, which are much older than the TNT I think.

First chip to give usable 32 bit color depth in 3D gaming. Voodoo III cards went on 16 bit wagon and SLI on board but coudn't stop TNT and TNT 2 cards.
Click to expand...

There's more in this world than just 3dfx and NVIDIA. At least the PowerVR that I had, already did 24 bit colour, and there were probably many others (ATi Rage? Matrox G200?)...
 
My first 3dcard was Power VR. Was a lot more interesting technology than the 3dfx at the time since it didn't need a passthru cable for the 3d to work. I owned each of these cards in turn:

PowerVR

3dfx Voodoo 2

TNT2

GeForce DDR Pro

GeForce 3

Radeon 9800 Pro 128

6800 Ultra

At the time, each of these cards prvided something 'astounding' compared tothe previous one, beit 3d at all, speed, T&L, Shaders or what. Can the jumps still be as big to drop our jaws again? The 6800 Ultra is an incredibly fast card, but the enhancements from the 9800 pro other than speed and the ability to use AA and AF at high res (1600x1200) didn't seem to be much IMHO.
 
PowerVR
Click to expand...
I fondly remember my Apocalypse 3D. The PowerVR was a great piece of hardware. No pass-through cable and the associated loss in picture quality, 4MB of pure texture memory (first generation Voodoo1 cards only had 2, and another 2 for frame buffer) with the video card's memory being used as the frame buffer. Unfortunately it was never widely supported and the lack of bilinear filtering hurt the image quality. By the time the PowerVR2 came out (Matrox m3D) and solved some of the problems (especially the filtering) 3Dfx already had the market under control.
 
I completely agree with MD's list.

It seems to me that most of the people in this thread haven't been around for EGA/CGA graphics and have no idea how astonishing VGA was, not even talking about a Voodoo card back then.
 
"I disagree with the statement that GeForce6 is significant for its SM3 support, since this is no different than "GeForce3 for its DirectX8 capabilities"; by the same token, what's so great about a 256-bit bus in the Radeon 9700 series?"

well, in my opinion, it was a major change as nvidia wanted to stick w/ 128bit bus and ati busted out w/ 256bit. It forced nvidia to compete more and make all future cards just that much more powerful. yes,, evolutionary, not revolutionary .... but it helped.

as far as the geforce 6800 and pixel shader3.0 .... its not super important yet and i nominated the card b/c 1. its the fastest.. 2. it brought SLI back.
 
geekcomputing said:
well, in my opinion, it was a major change as nvidia wanted to stick w/ 128bit bus and ati busted out w/ 256bit. It forced nvidia to compete more and make all future cards just that much more powerful. yes,, evolutionary, not revolutionary .... but it helped.
Click to expand...
Also not entirely true. The GeForceFX5800 already utilized a 256-bit bus; they didn't have enough time to reengineer the card after the 9700's launch, meaning that both companies started depending on all that bandwidth simultaneously. Historically, both companies have hit the same roadblocks at about the same times- not always absolutely the same, but notice that even ATI has now accepted dual-slot coolers as inevitable, for example.
 
Damn, that voodoo2 gets better fps in Doom3 than I do. ;)

And he actually gets to see the monsters...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top