Most important CES announcement(IMO): Ryzen 4000 APUs.

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by Snowdog, Jan 7, 2020 at 9:46 AM.

    Snowdog

    While a Lot of people wanted big GPU news, I would argue this part is MUCH more important.

    Not only was this the most important PC HW announcement of CES, I would bet this is the most important PC HW of 2020.

    Anandtech blurb:
    https://www.anandtech.com/show/1532...-apus-7nm-8core-on-both-15w-and-45w-coming-q1

    While AMD has been destroying Intel with the enthusiast desktop aftermarket, the reality is that the PC market is primarily a laptop market, and Intel remained dominant there. It looks like AMD has a mass of design wins coming, with 100+ systems in 2020:


    AMD%20CES%202020%20Update_Client_Embargoed%20Until%20Jan.%206%20at%206pm%20ET-page-026.jpg


    This is first laptop chip, that without hesitation, I would choose over what Intel has to offer.

    I'd also love to build a system with it, but I expect it will be a VERY long time before AMD sells these in the aftermarket, and they will be VERY expensive (Intel levels of expensive).

    Intel is in for an even rougher year in 2020, with AMD set to make massive inroads against their laptop stronghold.
     
    thesmokingman likes this.
    kac77

    People wondered why this chip took so long. It's because it's a new chip and it's monolithic. It's not just a scaled down desktop chip.
     
    bobzdar

    I'm not going to argue with you - the 3990x is pretty cool but this is where the volume is and within reach of almost everyone looking to get a laptop. I might have to sell my Dell 2700u and my helios 500 (desktop 2700/mobile vega56) to get a single 4800H/1660ti system or similar. Looks like we can get true mid-high end desktop performance in a nice form factor laptop. That 3.5lb 4800H asus laptop with an rtx 2060 looked really good.
     
    thesmokingman

    I could cosign this. These APUs were a longtime coming. This was Intel's last safe place... no more. I hope they hit the market soon.
     
    Jinto

    This looks pretty nuts. A true 14" faster than my 17" gaming laptop from 2018.
     
