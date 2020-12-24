Most efficient way to run unsupported AutoCAD?

My dad is a civil engineer who runs his own 1-man firm. One of his main clients is also a small operation, and this client uses a version of AutoCAD that is no longer supported at all by autodesk. My dad cannot open the clients files in the latest version of AutoCAD, and autodesk doesn't even sell licenses for this old version anymore.



The only option my dad has had to handle this clients projects is to run the 30 day trial versions using the installer from the old AutoCAD. He has to install this on his super old dell xps tower that runs either windows 7 or maybe vista. Since he only gets 30 days in the AutoCAD trial, he has to rebuild windows on that machine every 30 days (he bills this time to the client!).



This is obviously exceptionally inefficient and frankly obnoxious. So I'm wondering how my dad might expedite this. I am new to virtual machines, but i have suggested this as an alternative (he knows nothing about virtualization). Does using a VM seem reasonable? Scrap the old Dell and just setup a Win7 VM in either hyper-V or VMWare workstation? Would this be any faster for rebuilding Windows? Is there a better alternative? He's also having communication issues between the two machines, which he attributes to recent windows 10 updates. I figure a VM will solve any communication problems...