This is the greatest video card ever created:The Jazz Multimedia Bonny & Clyde. Possibly the only card ever to come with both AGP and PCI connectors! Just flip the card 180 degrees and switch the jumper, and you can swap AGP - PCIBack, where the card is signed:Could you imagine having that thing in your case? That exposed edge connector screams ESD magnet. And you have all the inconvenience of swapping the backplate from one end to the other. But hey, at least it looks cool!