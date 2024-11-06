Most 9800X3D reviews lacked 1440P and 4K gaming benchmarks, but I found some

Gamers Nexus did it for the 7800X3D review:

View: https://youtu.be/B31PwSpClk8?si=sduBygXuMI4bLW4i

However, it's lacking this time for the 9800X3D review:

View: https://youtu.be/s-lFgbzU3LY?si=KkrYG4KsbSZxUlY7

Being an anonymous reviewer, I understand the limitations of what you can say (and most notably, what you cannot say) in reviews.

There's only been some 1440P or 4K benchmarks on the reviews of the 9800X3D that game out today. However, I'll update with screenshots if I see any that come up at the bottom of the OP.

Responses from Reviewers:
HardwareCanucks:
We don't benchmark high end GPUs with a mid-range CPU just like we don't benchmark CPUs at higher resolutions. Its important to remove as many barriers as possible so actual performance differentiations can be made. This is a CPU review, not a GPU review. I'm putting this in context so its easy to understand why we do what we do... - Mike

There's a counterpoint to that and I bought it up numerous times in this video. Most people expect their CPU and the platform its tied to to stick around for multiple GPU upgrade cycles. The only way to know if a CPU has the performance for that is to test at lower resolutions / detail settings since it mimics what would happen as GPU bottlenecks decrease.

7800X3D at CSGO (CPU-bound game):
7800X3D_1440P_CSGO.jpg


7800X3D at Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker (CPU-bound game):
7800X3D_1440P_FF_XIV_Endwalker.jpg


7800X3D at Shadow of the Tomb Raider (not a CPU-bound game):
7800X3D_1440P_Shadow_of_the_Tomb_Raider.jpg


7800X3D at Far Cry 6 (not a CPU-bound game):
7800X3D_1440P_Far_Cry_6.jpg

7800X3D_4K_Far_Cry_6.jpg


Other benchmarks:
7800X3D at Cyberpunk 2077 (Both CPU and GPU intensive game):
7800X3D_1440P_Cyberpunk_2077.jpg
7800X3D_4K_Cyberpunk_2077.jpg


7800X3D at Forza Horizon 5 (Prefers a high frequency single core):
7800X3D_4K_Forza_Horizon_5.jpg


7800X3D at Spiderman Remastered (A CPU-intensive game):
7800X3D_4K_Spiderman_Remastered.jpg


Finally, some 9800X3D benchmarks!:
From KitGuru:
9800X3D_1440P_3DMark_Time_Spy.jpg


From Paul's Hardware:
9800X3D_4K_3DMark_Time_Spy_Extreme.jpg


These are from optimum (YouTube):
9800X3D_1440P_Assetto_Corsa_Competizione.jpg

9800X3D_1440P_Warhammer_Space_Marine_II.jpg

9800X3D_1440P_COD_MW_III.jpg

9800X3D_1440P_F1_24.jpg

9800X3D_1440P_Cyberpunk.jpg


Linus Tech Tips:
9800X3D_1440P_Cyberpunk2.jpg

9800X3D_4K_Cyberpunk2.jpg


From TechPowerUp:
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/19.html
9800X3D_1440P_FPS_Average.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/20.html
9800X3D_4K_FPS_Average.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/21.html
9800X3D_4K_Minimum_FPS_Average.png


More comparisons coming in:
Mike Benchmark (YouTube) - Looks like pretty much a tie across the 6 different games at native 1440 Ultra.

Cyberpunk 2077 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 113 Average FPS | 82 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 107 Average FPS | 61 1% Low FPS
14900K 123 Average FPS | 92 1% Low FPS
Cyberpunk_2077_1440P_Ulltra.jpg


Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 120 Average FPS | 95 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 109 Average FPS | 80 1% Low FPS
14900K 119 Average FPS | 95 1% Low FPS
Assassins_Creed_Valhalla_1440P_Ultra.jpg


Red Dead Redemption 2 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 147 Average FPS | 112 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 138 Average FPS | 90 1% Low FPS
14900K 143 Average FPS | 91 1% Low FPS
Red_Dead_Redemption_2_1440P_Ultra.jpg


Watch Dogs Legion 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 131 Average FPS | 108 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 110 Average FPS | 65 1% Low FPS
14900K 117 Average FPS | 100 1% Low FPS
Watch_Dogs_Legion_1440P_Ultra.jpg


Horizon Zero Dawn 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 175 Average FPS | 112 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 159 Average FPS | 73 1% Low FPS
14900K 169 Average FPS | 118 1% Low FPS
Horizon_Zero_Dawn_1440P_Ultra.jpg


Horizon Zero Dawn 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 131 Average FPS | 92 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 127 Average FPS | 80 1% Low FPS
14900K 135 Average FPS | 110 1% Low FPS
God_of_War_1440P_Ultra.jpg


QuBitGaming (YouTube):
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 106 Average FPS | 72 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 106 Average FPS | 73 1% Low FPS
Cyberpunk_2077_4K_Ulltra.jpg


God of War 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 192 Average FPS | 122 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 190 Average FPS | 116 1% Low FPS
God_of_War_4K_Ultra.jpg


Spiderman Remastered 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 127 Average FPS | 75 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 110 Average FPS | 67 1% Low FPS
Spiderman_Remastered_4K_Ultra.jpg


Silent Hill 2 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 88 Average FPS | 58 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 87 Average FPS | 55 1% Low FPS
Silent_Hill_2_Remake_4K_Ultra.jpg


Far Cry 6 Benchmark 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 170 Average FPS | 145 Minimum FPS
7800X3D 156 Average FPS | 137 Minimum FPS
Far_Cry_6_Benchmark_4K_Ultra.jpg


Star Wars Outlaws 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 97 Average FPS | 65 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 98 Average FPS | 65 1% Low FPS
Star_Wars_Outlaws_4K_Ultra.jpg


Resident Evil 4 Remake 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 224 Average FPS | 114 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 223 Average FPS | 117 1% Low FPS
Resident_Evil_4_Remake_4K_Ultra.jpg


Hogwarts Legacy 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 83 Average FPS | 42 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 68 Average FPS | 35 1% Low FPS
Hogwarts_Legacy_4K_Ultra.jpg


Horizon Forbidden West 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 146 Average FPS | 94 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 146 Average FPS | 96 1% Low FPS
Horizon_Forbidden_West_4K_Ultra.jpg


Star Wars Jedi Survivor 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 100 Average FPS | 39 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 90 Average FPS | 39 1% Low FPS
Star_Wars_Jedi_Survivor_4K_Ultra.jpg


Starfield 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 129 Average FPS | 59 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 122 Average FPS | 57 1% Low FPS
Starfield_4K_Ultra.jpg


The Witcher 3 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 83 Average FPS | 48 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 83 Average FPS | 53 1% Low FPS
The_Witcher_3_4K_Ultra.jpg


Black Myth Wukong 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 91 Average FPS | 58 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 90 Average FPS | 56 1% Low FPS
Black_Myth_Wukong_4K_Ultra.jpg
 

In conclusion, if you primarily game at 1440P and 4K and have a good gaming CPU, no real need to upgrade unless you want it for certain games.

From TechPowerUp:
Average FPS for 1440P at stock is 161.6 (as it's compared to other CPU's that are at stock). The 13700K is at 151.7 FPS, which is a 6.32% difference.
Average FPS for 4K at stock is 101.4. The 13700K is at 99.4 FPS, which is a 1.99% difference.
Average Minimum FPS for 4K at stock is 77.8. The 13700K is at 77.2 FPS, which is a 0.77% difference.

Note, the 13700KF sold at $271.87 new at Amazon on Oct 28, 2024 when looking at The Camelizer's history. A 6.32% price difference based on performance at 1440P would be $289.05.
 
Thanks for stating the obvious. Anyone with half a brain would have known that. Also, I see no real point in wasting time (these people have to make money and time is money) on 1440p and 4k benchmarks when one can just extrapolate 1080p benchmarks to get relative performance differences. If someone is playing a primarily CPU bound game, they will know it.
 
There's a reason for benching 1080p where the GPU takes less consideration. But, if that res ever becomes "irrelevant", it could be bad for CPU manufacturers gaming wise. GPU, of course, starts being where the big gains are in those cases. And, as times goes on, as even that gets "tight", it's going to be "AI" magic (upscaling, fake frames, etc.) and ray tracing that will matter most vs. (the possibly becoming irrelevant) "traditional game raster/render".

In short, and I've said this before. We're hitting a wall. Which is why people are happy staying with not terribly old mid-tier or older high-end GPUs from the past (of course if GPU dies, you buy what you can find). And now, unless some "other things" happen, CPU "love" could regress. So, even if a CPU company isn't busy shooting themselves in the foot, at least consumer wise, there could be huge demand decrease (maybe). Unless "something else" makes everyone upgrade anyhow. This hurts AMD more than Intel, which again, sounds strange. Intel's own self-damage is what keeps that from really being seen right now. Now, if "new sockets" all around (everyone) becomes "a thing" because of that "something else", it could create some demand.... really depends on what the "something else" is. And right now, I have no idea what that would be that would cause "the revolution".

What's the goal? Winning benchmarks, or enjoying a game? People are considering that more and more. Especially if massive amounts of spend isn't possible. Give me something great, I spend. Give me human unnoticeable gain, meh...
 
El_Capitan said:
Somehow, it doesn't seem that obvious for most people...
Click to expand...
Yeah 90% of the PC gamers do not understand what GPU limited and CPU limited is related to resolution/gaming.

Most of them just buy what they see a streamer trying to sell and get it. They do no research at all.
 
Adding, and yes, it should be obvious, have no idea why it's not. Game developers want money. To target only the ultra-high end, be that CPU or GPU, would be a mistake. They want everyone to buy. So the focus of most game developers would be to create fast, responsive games that run on your existing hardware. Something that sells and sells massively. So, those games you may have seen "previewed" that are very sluggish due to abhorrent demands on CPU (for example), likely aren't going to be "game of the year". I think we spend just a bit too money on "flashiness" instead of actual game play. So much so that it's become rare for a game to "break even" with regards to sales vs cost to develop.

Now, uses outside of gaming, it can be very different, but arguably much smaller market, or so incredibly expensive, you can't even grasp market overlap at all.
 
You have to consider however that a lot of gamers will pair with 5090 and 5090's successor. 4090 is discontinued. This chip may even be in place in systems when 6090 launches years from now. I think at 2160P you are effectively testing the GPU, not the CPU. While it is possible and even likely that 5090 will also be GPU bound at 4k in some games, I think the distinction between the chips will be more meaningful as the GPUs evolve. Whether 9800X3D make sense is entirely a personal decision that should be based on what you are running now.

I also tend to believe, without evidence to point to, that the subjective experience tends to better on a CPU that tends to show better 1% lows in general in the sense that you just get a better experience overall.

I'm not sure why anyone with a 13th or 14th Gen Intel would RUN to buy this, but the release is exciting in the sense that if you do need a new CPU and have the cash, this is clearly the one.
 
Blackstone said:
I also tend to believe, without evidence to point to, that the subjective experience tends to better on a CPU that tends to show better 1% lows in general in the sense that you just get a better experience overall.
Click to expand...
TechPowerUp showed the average of Minimum FPS at 4K. At stock, it came in 5th place at 77.8 FPS. First place, ironically, was the 7800X3D at 78.5 FPS. Only a difference of 0.9%.
 
El_Capitan said:
Somehow, it doesn't seem that obvious for most people...
Click to expand...
For most, or just for people that can't be bothered to spend more than 5 minutes understanding the subject matter?
Brackle said:
Yeah 90% of the PC gamers do not understand what GPU limited and CPU limited is related to resolution/gaming.

Most of them just buy what they see a streamer trying to sell and get it. They do no research at all.
Click to expand...
That 90% you claim to not know what they're buying will just buy preconfigured systems within their budget. All they need to know is which configuration gives better bang/buck and most of them will pick the one with the stronger GPU. They don't need to get into the nitty gritty of which processor is better in what circumstance. In-depth reviews are for the tech enthusiasts that build their own systems.
 
polonyc2 said:
here are some more 1440p and 4K benchmarks...there's barely any difference between a 7800X3D and 9800X3D at higher resolutions so you need to look at other things such as efficiency and thermals...

https://wccftech.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-3d-v-cache-cpu-review/6/
Click to expand...

Generally speaking, you will most likely be completely GPU bound if you're playing at 4K. But there can be cases where you are heavily CPU limited even at 4K. For example, when I played FFXIV on my 5800X I would be in the hundreds of FPS when inside a dungeon with only 3 other players. But it would come to a crawl below 60fps in the heavily populated areas where there can potentially be hundreds of other players around. In that situation, the 7800X3D was around 60% faster turning a 50fps experience into an 80fps one.
 
polonyc2 said:
here are some more 1440p and 4K benchmarks...there's barely any difference between a 7800X3D and 9800X3D at higher resolutions so you need to look at other things such as efficiency and thermals...

https://wccftech.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-3d-v-cache-cpu-review/6/
Click to expand...
Yeah I will admit I was a little excited for this cpu, but after seeing 1-2 FPS difference over my 7800X3D at 4K I will pass. I really didn't expect this to a be a lot faster at this resolution as others have mentioned, so no let down here.
 
Niner said:
Yeah I will admit I was a little excited for this cpu, but after seeing 1-2 FPS difference over my 7800X3D at 4K I will pass. I really didn't expect this to a be a lot faster at this resolution as others have mentioned, so no let down here.
Click to expand...

if you're planning on getting a 5080/5090 it might make a bigger difference
 
There are two very different questions that are being conflated here.

1. Which CPU is faster/fastest?
2. How much benefit will I receive from a new CPU in a GPU-limited situation?

The answers to these questions do not always align. If you're already GPU limited, then there is obviously little reason to upgrade your CPU. This isn't a new revelation, it's common sense to anyone who wasn't born yesterday.

It's doesn't take advanced analyses to know if you are GPU limited. Just keep Task Manager up on a 2nd monitor and keep an eye on your GPU usage (or use any other program to do the same) while you play a game. If your GPU is sitting there pegged at 100% usage, then you know that, yes, you are GPU limited, and you probably won't benefit much from a CPU upgrade.

Making broad generalizations about whether CPU upgrades make sense at a certain resolution aren't helpful. What is helpful is knowing what the bottlenecks are in YOUR system, with the games that YOU play, and working to eliminate those bottlenecks rather than throwing money at things that are already limited by other factors. Sometimes that means upgrading the CPU, sometimes that means upgrading the GPU, and in less common situations it might even mean upgrading something else (RAM, etc).

But when you are actually playing a CPU-limited game, with GPU headroom to spare, and you upgrade your CPU, there are currently wonderful things to be had with the 9800X3D:

GN9800x3dBG3.jpg
 
El_Capitan said:
In conclusion, if you primarily game at 1440P and 4K and have a good gaming CPU, no real need to upgrade unless you want it for certain games.

From TechPowerUp:
Average FPS for 1440P at stock is 161.6 (as it's compared to other CPU's that are at stock). The 13700K is at 151.7 FPS, which is a 6.32% difference.
Average FPS for 4K at stock is 101.4. The 13700K is at 99.4 FPS, which is a 1.99% difference.
Average Minimum FPS for 4K at stock is 77.8. The 13700K is at 77.2 FPS, which is a 0.77% difference.

Note, the 13700KF sold at $271.87 new at Amazon on Oct 28, 2024 when looking at The Camelizer's history. A 6.32% price difference based on performance at 1440P would be $289.05.
Click to expand...

The important one here is the 1% lows in 4K

It's particularly important to me because I game in VR, and low frame rates makes me feel sick.

Unlike average FPS, you can't just extrapolate the 1080p results as confidently to 4K

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/21.html

1080p
- 9800X3D - 100%
- 5900X - 75%
- 3700X - 60%

4K
- 9800X3D - 100%
- 5900X - 94%
- 3700X - 86%

If I had only seen the 1080p results with a 5900X, I'd think to myself it'd be worth upgrading. But really 6% at 4K probably isn't worth it

However with the 3700X, it's worth it for 14% at 4K
 
GotNoRice said:
There are two very different questions that are being conflated here.

1. Which CPU is faster/fastest?
2. How much benefit will I receive from a new CPU in a GPU-limited situation?

The answers to these questions do not always align. If you're already GPU limited, then there is obviously little reason to upgrade your CPU. This isn't a new revelation, it's common sense to anyone who wasn't born yesterday.

It's doesn't take advanced analyses to know if you are GPU limited. Just keep Task Manager up on a 2nd monitor and keep an eye on your GPU usage (or use any other program to do the same) while you play a game. If you're GPU is sitting there pegged at 100% usage, then you know that, yes, you are GPU limited, and you probably won't benefit much from a CPU upgrade.

Making broad generalizations about whether CPU upgrades make sense at a certain resolution aren't helpful. What is helpful is knowing what the bottlenecks are in YOUR system, with the games that YOU play, and working to eliminate those bottlenecks rather than throwing money at things that are already limited by other factors. Sometimes that means upgrading the CPU, sometimes that means upgrading the GPU, and in less common situations it might even mean upgrading something else (RAM, etc).

But when you are actually playing a CPU-limited game, with GPU headroom to spare, and you upgrade your CPU, there are currently wonderful things to be had with the 9800X3D:

View attachment 690097
Click to expand...
I don't know how many times this has to be repeated for the people on here, on both sides. People on here giving general "advice" don't allow room for individual circumstances. Whenever someone asks for upgrade advice, in addition to budget, I always ask about the game and screen resolution being played.
 
polonyc2 said:
here are some more 1440p and 4K benchmarks...there's barely any difference between a 7800X3D and 9800X3D at higher resolutions so you need to look at other things such as efficiency and thermals...

https://wccftech.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-3d-v-cache-cpu-review/6/
Click to expand...
There's barely any difference... FOR NOW.

If you went by 4K testing, there was barely any difference between the i3 8100 and the i7 87000K, so I bet they were both fantastic gaming CPUs and equally capable of keeping future video cards fed with data?
 
GotNoRice said:
There are two very different questions that are being conflated here.

1. Which CPU is faster/fastest?
2. How much benefit will I receive from a new CPU in a GPU-limited situation?

The answers to these questions do not always align. If you're already GPU limited, then there is obviously little reason to upgrade your CPU. This isn't a new revelation, it's common sense to anyone who wasn't born yesterday.

It's doesn't take advanced analyses to know if you are GPU limited. Just keep Task Manager up on a 2nd monitor and keep an eye on your GPU usage (or use any other program to do the same) while you play a game. If you're GPU is sitting there pegged at 100% usage, then you know that, yes, you are GPU limited, and you probably won't benefit much from a CPU upgrade.

Making broad generalizations about whether CPU upgrades make sense at a certain resolution aren't helpful. What is helpful is knowing what the bottlenecks are in YOUR system, with the games that YOU play, and working to eliminate those bottlenecks rather than throwing money at things that are already limited by other factors. Sometimes that means upgrading the CPU, sometimes that means upgrading the GPU, and in less common situations it might even mean upgrading something else (RAM, etc).

But when you are actually playing a CPU-limited game, with GPU headroom to spare, and you upgrade your CPU, there are currently wonderful things to be had with the 9800X3D:

View attachment 690097
Click to expand...
There is also a lot of titles that no matter how much power you throw won't utilize the full GPU or CPU won't make a meaningful difference because the software engine is dog poopy at extracting the performance. That compounded with most people being on 144hz 1440 or 4k makes it even sillier to upgrade. The 9800x3d is the equivalent of the raptor lake refresh. Basically pointless unless you have a 240hz monitor and absolutely want the bragging right on the Internet for the extra few percent and that's only if your on 1080p. Wanna argue a 5090 will unlock more fps from a 9800x3d? Lol ok spend over 3k for both plus tax for it to have the poor engines of the few latest triple AAA titles gain some FPS. It's a smart decision to invest over 3000 dollars to play Black Myth Wukong with a little more eye candy and a little more fps ROFL 🤡
 
Kind of expected. Not as good gains as I had hoped, but the good news is I will just keep my 7800X3D. Though outside of gaming it seems to be a decent upgrade. While the 3XDs are primarily meant for gaming if I find a good deal down the road and think I can sell my current CPU for a decent price I may upgrade for that.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
There is also a lot of titles that no matter how much power you throw won't utilize the full GPU or CPU won't make a meaningful difference because the software engine is dog poopy at extracting the performance. That compounded with most people being on 144hz 1440 or 4k makes it even sillier to upgrade. The 9800x3d is the equivalent of the raptor lake refresh. Basically pointless unless you have a 240hz monitor and absolutely want the bragging right on the Internet for the extra few percent and that's only if your on 1080p. Wanna argue a 5090 will unlock more fps from a 9800x3d? Lol ok spend over 3k for both plus tax for it to have the poor engines of the few latest triple AAA titles gain some FPS. It's a smart decision to invest over 3000 dollars to play Black Myth Wukong with a little more eye candy and a little more fps ROFL 🤡
Click to expand...

This whole talk of not making any meaningful performance difference is coming from someone who spent a ton of extra money buying a bunch of EK watercooling gear for his system? Kind of ironic. Lemme guess, it's not about the extra performance, it's about the lower TEMPS? :ROFLMAO:
 
Even though I always game at 4K/VR, 1080p still gives an idea of what the max fps will be with a future GPU upgrade.

I.e. if we take the results from GN's Baldurs Gate review at 1080p, a 9800X3D will never get more than 160.3 fps avg @ 4K. Even with a RTX 5090, 6090 or 10090.

Or whatever GPU makes 4K a CPU limited scenario in that title.
 
The idea of getting a new CPU now and paying the full MSRP in order to not be CPU limited by a new flagship GPU in then future is not what 99.9% of the population is going to do, nor is it needed to play any of the games out there. By then time the RTX 5090 comes out, the 9800X3D might have dropped in price. Besides, by the time a new flagship GPU comes out, 2 or 3 iterations of a CPU will have been released. So, when an RTX 6090 or whatever comes out, there will most likely be a 12800X3D, and the 9800X3D can be bought used for $100. Future proofing is nonsense.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
There is also a lot of titles that no matter how much power you throw won't utilize the full GPU or CPU won't make a meaningful difference because the software engine is dog poopy at extracting the performance. That compounded with most people being on 144hz 1440 or 4k makes it even sillier to upgrade. The 9800x3d is the equivalent of the raptor lake refresh. Basically pointless unless you have a 240hz monitor and absolutely want the bragging right on the Internet for the extra few percent and that's only if your on 1080p. Wanna argue a 5090 will unlock more fps from a 9800x3d? Lol ok spend over 3k for both plus tax for it to have the poor engines of the few latest triple AAA titles gain some FPS. It's a smart decision to invest over 3000 dollars to play Black Myth Wukong with a little more eye candy and a little more fps ROFL 🤡
Click to expand...

deceptXS said:
I got a 9800X3D not sure if I will install it today though.
Click to expand...
Me too but my cooler is backordered. :-(
 
El_Capitan said:
The idea of getting a new CPU now and paying the full MSRP in order to not be CPU limited by a new flagship GPU in then future is not what 99.9% of the population is going to do, nor is it needed to play any of the games out there. By then time the RTX 5090 comes out, the 9800X3D might have dropped in price. Besides, by the time a new flagship GPU comes out, 2 or 3 iterations of a CPU will have been released. So, when an RTX 6090 or whatever comes out, there will most likely be a 12800X3D, and the 9800X3D can be bought used for $100. Future proofing is nonsense.
Click to expand...
Who gives a damn about 99.9% of the population this is [H]!!!!!! Buy the CPU, overclock the SHIT out of it and post about it. It is called a hobby!
 
MistaSparkul said:
This whole talk of not making any meaningful performance difference is coming from someone who spent a ton of extra money buying a bunch of EK watercooling gear for his system? Kind of ironic. Lemme guess, it's not about the extra performance, it's about the lower TEMPS? :ROFLMAO:
Click to expand...
No, the WC was for it to be silent. I only bought the block everything else I already had. Thought you would know this but I guess not lol. Staying on topic it's plain to see the 9800x3d is the equivalent of the raptor lake refresh kinda the gains are not worth it because the 7800x3d is already good enough. Along with that anyone on a 5800x3d or 13th or 14th series is already good enough also because like I said most people play at 144hz and it's not that serious. Wanna blow more money? Go for it. What's the goal??? Most of us are comfortable at 1440p 144hz no need to get your panties in a bunch right? 🤯
 
xDiVolatilX said:
No, the WC was for it to be silent. I only bought the block everything else I already had. Thought you would know this but I guess not lol. Staying on topic it's plain to see the 9800x3d is the equivalent of the raptor lake refresh kinda the gains are not worth it because the 7800x3d is already good enough. Along with that anyone on a 5800x3d or 13th or 14th series is already good enough also because like I said most people play at 144hz and it's not that serious. Wanna blow more money? Go for it. What's the goal??? Most of us are comfortable at 1440p 144hz no need to get your panties in a bunch right? 🤯
Click to expand...

The 7800X3D is already good enough for sure. I'm only upgrading because I have a friend who is willing to buy my current parts off me since he missed out on the chance to snag the combo when it was $480 at MC otherwise I wouldn't bother. But for anyone else who would buy it regardless because they just want the best and wanna number chase I wouldn't try to shame them for just trying to enjoy something they're passionate about. People who chase those Timespy numbers are no different than people chasing quarter mile drag times in my eyes just do what you enjoy.
 
In a few months we'll see what the 5090 and a 9950X3D with 2 X3D CCDs can do at 4K.
 
Blackstone said:
Who gives a damn about 99.9% of the population this is [H]!!!!!! Buy the CPU, overclock the SHIT out of it and post about it. It is called a hobby!
Click to expand...
That's a comment you can make on a YouTube comment section. This is a forum where we can present links, screenshots, and actually present data and analyze them. I'm all for buying a CPU, overclocking, and having it be a hobby, but you don't have to be rich to do it.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
Staying on topic it's plain to see the 9800x3d is the equivalent of the raptor lake refresh kinda the gains are not worth it because the 7800x3d is already good enough.
Click to expand...
I've looked at this the same way after all the reviews poured in. Not much improvement over my 7800X3D though the PC enthusiast in me wants to fiddle with the latest and greatest it just doesn't make sense right now given the price.
 
Flogger23m said:
Kind of expected. Not as good gains as I had hoped,
Click to expand...
14 - 20+ percent gains at stock speed over the 7800X3D, in several games, isn't enough? That at least a 2 gen improvement. And PBO for +200mhz adds even more performance, with a couple of clicks.

You're the one I quoted but, this really is generally directed at anyone who feels disappointed by the product which released.
Blackstone said:
Me too but my cooler is backordered. :-(
Click to expand...
Your current cooler will work fine, unless its an Intel stock cooler ;)
 
El_Capitan said:
That's a comment you can make on a YouTube comment section. This is a forum where we can present links, screenshots, and actually present data and analyze them. I'm all for buying a CPU, overclocking, and having it be a hobby, but you don't have to be rich to do it.
Click to expand...
I do agree with you Capitan, but I am upgrading from a 2018 8700K and am rather excited. I don’t consider the chip expensive considering I plan to run it for years.
 
Blackstone said:
I do agree with you Capitan, but I am upgrading from a 2018 8700K and am rather excited. I don’t consider the chip expensive considering I plan to run it for years.
Click to expand...
I upgraded from a 9700K to the 7800X3D. The performance improvement was remarkable. I expect to get at least 5 years out of the new CPU. Your upgrade will be even better.
 
Mad Maxx said:
I upgraded from a 9700K to the 7800X3D. The performance improvement was remarkable. I expect to get at least 5 years out of the new CPU. Your upgrade will be even better.
Click to expand...

I didn’t even realize how good 7800X3D was because I was an Intel guy and mostly just followed what they were doing because I liked 8700K so much. I tend to not even pay attention to new CPUs once a new one is in place. I watch GPUs much more often.

There is always going to be a better chip next year, ect, but if you pick the right one you are good for years, which you have done. And you can pounce on a new one at a time of your choosing. At a certain point the games just don’t feel right and you know it is time to upgrade.
 
