Most 9800X3D reviews lacked 1440P and 4K gaming benchmarks, but I found some

Gamers Nexus did it for the 7800X3D review:
View: https://youtu.be/B31PwSpClk8?si=sduBygXuMI4bLW4i
However, it's lacking this time for the 9800X3D review:
View: https://youtu.be/s-lFgbzU3LY?si=KkrYG4KsbSZxUlY7
Being an anonymous reviewer, I understand the limitations of what you can say (and most notably, what you cannot say) in reviews.
There's only been some 1440P or 4K benchmarks on the reviews of the 9800X3D that game out today. However, I'll update with screenshots if I see any that come up at the bottom of the OP.
Responses from Reviewers:
HardwareCanucks:
We don't benchmark high end GPUs with a mid-range CPU just like we don't benchmark CPUs at higher resolutions. Its important to remove as many barriers as possible so actual performance differentiations can be made. This is a CPU review, not a GPU review. I'm putting this in context so its easy to understand why we do what we do... - Mike
There's a counterpoint to that and I bought it up numerous times in this video. Most people expect their CPU and the platform its tied to to stick around for multiple GPU upgrade cycles. The only way to know if a CPU has the performance for that is to test at lower resolutions / detail settings since it mimics what would happen as GPU bottlenecks decrease.
7800X3D at CSGO (CPU-bound game):
7800X3D at Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker (CPU-bound game):
7800X3D at Shadow of the Tomb Raider (not a CPU-bound game):
7800X3D at Far Cry 6 (not a CPU-bound game):
Other benchmarks:
7800X3D at Cyberpunk 2077 (Both CPU and GPU intensive game):
7800X3D at Forza Horizon 5 (Prefers a high frequency single core):
7800X3D at Spiderman Remastered (A CPU-intensive game):
Finally, some 9800X3D benchmarks!:
From KitGuru:
From Paul's Hardware:
These are from optimum (YouTube):
Linus Tech Tips:
From TechPowerUp:
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/19.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/20.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d/21.html
More comparisons coming in:
Mike Benchmark (YouTube) - Looks like pretty much a tie across the 6 different games at native 1440 Ultra.
Cyberpunk 2077 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 113 Average FPS | 82 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 107 Average FPS | 61 1% Low FPS
14900K 123 Average FPS | 92 1% Low FPS
Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 120 Average FPS | 95 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 109 Average FPS | 80 1% Low FPS
14900K 119 Average FPS | 95 1% Low FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 147 Average FPS | 112 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 138 Average FPS | 90 1% Low FPS
14900K 143 Average FPS | 91 1% Low FPS
Watch Dogs Legion 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 131 Average FPS | 108 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 110 Average FPS | 65 1% Low FPS
14900K 117 Average FPS | 100 1% Low FPS
Horizon Zero Dawn 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 175 Average FPS | 112 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 159 Average FPS | 73 1% Low FPS
14900K 169 Average FPS | 118 1% Low FPS
Horizon Zero Dawn 1440P Ultra:
9800X3D 131 Average FPS | 92 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 127 Average FPS | 80 1% Low FPS
14900K 135 Average FPS | 110 1% Low FPS
QuBitGaming (YouTube):
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 106 Average FPS | 72 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 106 Average FPS | 73 1% Low FPS
God of War 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 192 Average FPS | 122 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 190 Average FPS | 116 1% Low FPS
Spiderman Remastered 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 127 Average FPS | 75 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 110 Average FPS | 67 1% Low FPS
Silent Hill 2 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 88 Average FPS | 58 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 87 Average FPS | 55 1% Low FPS
Far Cry 6 Benchmark 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 170 Average FPS | 145 Minimum FPS
7800X3D 156 Average FPS | 137 Minimum FPS
Star Wars Outlaws 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 97 Average FPS | 65 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 98 Average FPS | 65 1% Low FPS
Resident Evil 4 Remake 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 224 Average FPS | 114 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 223 Average FPS | 117 1% Low FPS
Hogwarts Legacy 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 83 Average FPS | 42 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 68 Average FPS | 35 1% Low FPS
Horizon Forbidden West 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 146 Average FPS | 94 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 146 Average FPS | 96 1% Low FPS
Star Wars Jedi Survivor 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 100 Average FPS | 39 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 90 Average FPS | 39 1% Low FPS
Starfield 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 129 Average FPS | 59 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 122 Average FPS | 57 1% Low FPS
The Witcher 3 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 83 Average FPS | 48 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 83 Average FPS | 53 1% Low FPS
Black Myth Wukong 4K Ultra:
9800X3D 91 Average FPS | 58 1% Low FPS
7800X3D 90 Average FPS | 56 1% Low FPS
