Most 9800X3D reviews lacked 1440P and 4K gaming benchmarks, but I found some

There's a reason for benching 1080p where the GPU takes less consideration. But, if that res ever becomes "irrelevant", it could be bad for CPU manufacturers gaming wise. GPU, of course, starts being where the big gains are in those cases. And, as times goes on, as even that gets "tight", it's going to be "AI" magic (upscaling, fake frames, etc.) and ray tracing that will matter most vs. (the possibly becoming irrelevant) "traditional game raster/render".



In short, and I've said this before. We're hitting a wall. Which is why people are happy staying with not terribly old mid-tier or older high-end GPUs from the past (of course if GPU dies, you buy what you can find). And now, unless some "other things" happen, CPU "love" could regress. So, even if a CPU company isn't busy shooting themselves in the foot, at least consumer wise, there could be huge demand decrease (maybe). Unless "something else" makes everyone upgrade anyhow. This hurts AMD more than Intel, which again, sounds strange. Intel's own self-damage is what keeps that from really being seen right now. Now, if "new sockets" all around (everyone) becomes "a thing" because of that "something else", it could create some demand.... really depends on what the "something else" is. And right now, I have no idea what that would be that would cause "the revolution".



What's the goal? Winning benchmarks, or enjoying a game? People are considering that more and more. Especially if massive amounts of spend isn't possible. Give me something great, I spend. Give me human unnoticeable gain, meh...