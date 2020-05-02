Morrowind Rebirth mod gets a big update to celebrate Morrowind's 18th anniversary

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Excited? I have yet to play through Morrowind yet!
"Ancestral Tombs Overhaul - An work in progress overhaul to expand or improve most of the tombs on Vvardenfell. This overhaul includes for example new areas, new loot and misc items. Note that not all tombs have been expanded as some are large enough, and were only in need of cluttering.
Looking back through Morrowind Rebirth's history, the mod has been in development since 2010. It predates the release of Skyrim, and has been in development roughly three times longer than Bethesda spent on Morrowind itself. You can read more about why modders are so dedicated to Morrowind in our feature here, from 2017."
https://www.pcgamer.com/morrowind-r...ate-to-celebrate-morrowinds-18th-anniversary/
- New Enchanted Weapons
- New Armor
- New Artifacts/Uniques
- New Spells
