“More than Moore”: a glimpse at the future of computing

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,260
Interesting

“This remarkable doubling has occurred since Moore’s law was first postulated in 1965 and has brought us mobile phones with vastly more computing power than was available on the entire planet six decades ago.

However, the atomic nature of matter and the laws of physics mean that transistors cannot keep shrinking forever; and researchers are currently looking for new ways of boosting computing power, without having to pack evermore silicon devices onto chips.

To explore what lies beyond the era of Moore’s law, IOP Publishing is presenting a webinar called “More than Moore”, which will look at some of the technologies that could play roles in the computers of the future.”

1683345984185.jpeg

Source: https://physicsworld.com/a/more-than-moore-a-glimpse-at-the-future-of-computing/
 
Axman

Axman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
Messages
15,247
Moore's law is that the cost per transistor halves every two years, it has nothing to do with the process...
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
1337Goat

1337Goat

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
696
erek said:
However, the atomic nature of matter and the laws of physics mean that transistors cannot keep shrinking forever; and researchers are currently looking for new ways of boosting computing power, without having to pack evermore silicon devices onto chips.
Click to expand...

This is not necessarily true. It could be true that a specific element such as silicon has a finite point at which you begin to identify its subatomic particles. But that does not preclude the actual real-world usage of sub-atomic particles into a form able to process and compute data. The limit is our technological ability, but I am already casually sitting here typing this on a computer, which is really only 60 or so years old since the invention of the integrated circuit out of a total of several billion years since the the last big bang, which may not have even been the first big bang. In the end, this means that I am fairly confident that if we continue to develop technology, then it's very reasonable to expect that this sort of capability could become possible in even just 100 years, and if not that, then perhaps 200 years. But that is still a very small, and finite distance of time.

In the end, the old adage is true: As time goes by, technology becomes moore and moore complex.
I do not think that size is a limit, considering the fact that we continue to invent things and improve upon them. We just need to build a machine capable of manipulating subatomic particles at the level at which it takes to build a Turing complete computer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top