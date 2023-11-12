More than 5 years since launch, the Epic Game Store has still not turned profitable

How do they plan to make money 🤔

Tim Sweeney’s Epic Games Store Is Still Losing Money After Five Years​


new testimony has revealed that the Epic Games Store is still not profitable five years after its original launch in 2018.

That’s straight from Epic Games Store head Steve Allison on the witness stand (via The Verge) who admitted the storefront is still losing money. He also suggested that the original plan was for the Epic Games Store to someday grab half of all PC game revenue.

EGS might be losing money, but I bet Epic as a company is still profitable.

As long as their engine licenses and Fornite profits keep them in the black, then it's all good. EGS might eventually end up being a failed experiment, but at least they will have learned something from it.

I don't think Tim Sweeney and company have any delusions about EGS overtaking Steam.
 
