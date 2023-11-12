More than 5 years since launch, the Epic Game Store has still not turned profitable

How do they plan to make money
new testimony has revealed that the Epic Games Store is still not profitable five years after its original launch in 2018.
That’s straight from Epic Games Store head Steve Allison on the witness stand (via The Verge) who admitted the storefront is still losing money. He also suggested that the original plan was for the Epic Games Store to someday grab half of all PC game revenue.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulta...osing-money-after-five-years/?sh=1adee0c7568e
