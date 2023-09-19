More than 10 years since it's last update Furmark is getting a v2 very soon!

revenant
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/9331...utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=newsletter
After 16 years Furmark is finally getting an update.. v2 is almost here... but if you just can't wait I grabbed this off the Geeks3D discord ...
FurMark 2.0.10 is available. Maybe the last version before public release ?
FurMark win64
https://www.geeks3d.com/dl/show/705/UEEYzxyKzVp6ayq
FurMark win32
https://www.geeks3d.com/dl/show/708
Linux version will be updated the first week of September...
Changes:
Version 2.0.10.0 - 2023.08.26
fixed Radeon RX 6850M XT name (XT was missing).
added support of AMD Radeon PRO W7900, PRO W7800,
PRO W7600 and PRO W7500.
added support of AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE.
added support of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB
added support of Intel Arc A570M, Arc A530M, Arc Pro A60M and A30M.
(windows) updated with GPU Shark2 2.0.12
updated with GeeXLab 0.53.0 libs
Enjoy!
