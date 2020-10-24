(more premium) Alternatives for the Silverstone PS15

So, I've been browsing for m-atx cases and found the Silverstone PS15 to be a good match, but it has several annoyances which ensure I'd like to check alternatives first.



What I like about the PS15:

Mesh front panel

compact size

Unimpeded flow from front panel fans to cpu cooler and the volume below the graphics card

option to get a cheaper one without front case fans



What I don't like:

cheap-looking front panel and having the front i/o there

restriction to PSU size

fixed drive cage in the bottom of the case

reported build quality

branding on the front panel



What would be a good alternative? It's no problem if it is a bit more expensive, especially as increased space for the psu would mean I can spend a bit less on that component. One option I have been looking at is the cooler master NR400, but that silly psu shroud doesn't look conductive to airflow to the video card intakes.



Edit: typos