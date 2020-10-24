(more premium) Alternatives for the Silversone PS15

So, I've been browsing for m-atx cases and found the Silverstone PS15 to be a good match, but it has several annoyances which disqualify it for me.
What I like about the PS15:
Mesh front panel
compact size
Unimpeded flow from front panel fans to cpu cooler and the volume below the graphics card
option to get one without front case fans
What I don't like:
cheap-looking front panel and having the front i/o there
restriction to PSU size
fixed drive cage in the bottom of the case
reported build quality
branding on the front panel
What would be a good alternative? It's no problem if it is a bit more expensive, especially since and increased space for the psu would mean I can spend a bit less on that component. One option I have been looking at is the cooler master NR400, but that silly psu shroud doesn't look conductive to airflow to the video card intakes.
