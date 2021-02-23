More Playstation exclusives coming to PC?

So this was in my Twitter feed... Jim Ryan did an interview with GQ and he said they are indeed planning on bringing a bunch more PS exclusives to PC. Which ones? No idea yet, but... there aren't really that many of them, so this is pretty exciting. He also specifically mentions "from the latter half" of the PS4 cycle so that could be games like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and TLoU 2 (and I assume TLoU as well.) All I really care about is Bloodborne though.I know this was rumored a while back already, but this is the first really concrete acknowledgement of it AFAIK.