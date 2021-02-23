More Playstation exclusives coming to PC?

C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,549
So this was in my Twitter feed... Jim Ryan did an interview with GQ and he said they are indeed planning on bringing a bunch more PS exclusives to PC. Which ones? No idea yet, but... there aren't really that many of them, so this is pretty exciting. He also specifically mentions "from the latter half" of the PS4 cycle so that could be games like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and TLoU 2 (and I assume TLoU as well.) All I really care about is Bloodborne though. ;)

I know this was rumored a while back already, but this is the first really concrete acknowledgement of it AFAIK.

https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/playstation-vr-jim-ryan-interview-2021
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,666
Ghost of Tsushima I can see happening. Not TLoU and GoW. They are sony's big hitters. Don't expect Bloodborne either given how little attention the ps4 version gotten. There is still no ps4 pro enhancement patch nor any plans for ps5 enhancement. The new Horizon dawn should come to pc sooner then the 1st I believe.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
23,579
Would love to see Gran Turismo on PC, but that is probably another one that will never happen. That franchise is still one of the big console sellers for Sony.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top