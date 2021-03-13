More laptop options. Any clue when laptops will drop in price?

Wanting to get a Acer Helios 300 with 10th gen i7, 2060 or 3060 RTX, 144hz 1080p screen, 16GB RAM and 512GB nvme at $1,200 on Amazon for free shipping and tax free., but god did they jump up in price. Shame I missed it when it went on sale at $1,000 last year, could've grabbed a 32GB RAM kit with it.

I hoping once the 3060 model are out the 2060s will drop.

Reason I'm getting the Helios is because of the 2 m.2 slots and the 2.5" SATA bay, great panel for content creation, port placement and numpad.

Max I want to spend is $1,200, and planning on getting a 2TB nvme to throw in the 2nd slot.
 
Best advice I can give you is check used prices. Lots of people are offloading their current Turing laptops for Ampere models which is somewhat stabilizing used market prices -- you can still find some deals. I got a Razer 15, top spec'ed ($2200) from last year, pristine condition for $1200, because someone just had to have a laptop with a 3070/80. For new, it's either wait or pay through the nose.

Also, I'd not get hung up on having to get a10th gen i7 -- it's essentially the same chip as the older CPUs it replaced (9750h, 8750h). You'll see 5-10% improvement. If you want a better processor, you need to go Zen 3. Unfortunately, Zen 3 laptops don't (yet) come with top-end GPUs.
 
I see a AcerRecertified 17" Helios model # PH317-54-70YD for $1,200, might not fit in my back pack. Also need to check if the screen is good for content creation.
Any opinion on refurbs?
Comes with a 1TB HDD, no clue if it's a m.2 or 2.5", currently waiting for a reply from Newegg seller.

My other option is a MSI GL65 10SEK-022 for $1,200 down to 1,100 via rebate card
Only has 1 m.2 slot, but they have pads for a 2nd if you only need a connector, no clue if the other support components are left off or limited in the BIOS. And yes I can solder, just need to get the right connector if so. :) and screw warranties.
Comes with a 512GB m.2 and a 1TB spinner. Free game and wired mouse.
 
