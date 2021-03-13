More laptop options. Any clue when laptops will drop in price?

Best advice I can give you is check used prices. Lots of people are offloading their current Turing laptops for Ampere models which is somewhat stabilizing used market prices -- you can still find some deals. I got a Razer 15, top spec'ed ($2200) from last year, pristine condition for $1200, because someone just had to have a laptop with a 3070/80. For new, it's either wait or pay through the nose.



Also, I'd not get hung up on having to get a10th gen i7 -- it's essentially the same chip as the older CPUs it replaced (9750h, 8750h). You'll see 5-10% improvement. If you want a better processor, you need to go Zen 3. Unfortunately, Zen 3 laptops don't (yet) come with top-end GPUs.