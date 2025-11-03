  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
More Evidence for AVX10 and APX Support in Intel "Nova Lake" Emerge

"Initially, Intel chose to disable AVX-512 for the "Alder Lake" and "Raptor Lake" client-oriented CPU lineups, meaning that only server-grade Xeon CPUs benefited from the accelerated 512-bit data paths. With the release of NASM 3.0 and its subsequent 3.1 update, we are once again optimistic that Nova Lake will bring 512-bit acceleration to its client CPUs. Rumored to feature up to 52 cores, including 16 P-Cores, 32 E-Cores, and 4 LPE-Cores, Nova Lake could be an ideal CPU for gaming and workstation tasks, covering a wide range of scenarios and workloads, except for server applications, which are reserved for Xeon. Additionally, it could take advantage of the extensive ecosystem of AVX-accelerated software available today.

For reference, AMD introduced full AVX-512 support with its "Zen 5" cores across its product range, providing a performance boost in optimized applications for both desktop and server CPUs. This marked the first time AMD did not emulate 512-bit AVX, which previously required splitting 512-bit data into two 256-bit units to be processed over two cycles. If Intel reintroduces full AVX-512 acceleration in its client SoCs, it will mark the first time both companies offer 512-bit vector acceleration in their consumer CPUs simultaneously."

1762191184087.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342543/more-evidence-for-avx10-and-apx-support-in-intel-nova-lake-emerge
 
AVX 512 is very incompatible with a multi architecture CPU, AVX10 solves that.

And better yet AVX10 uses the exact same code, so you can cross compile for AVX512 and AVX10, but the output .DLL is different. So you do have to compile for each and you do need to include both if you want to support both, but you don’t need to recode, so there’s that at least.

AVX10 is a backwards compatible evolution of AVX512.
 
