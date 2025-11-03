erek
"Initially, Intel chose to disable AVX-512 for the "Alder Lake" and "Raptor Lake" client-oriented CPU lineups, meaning that only server-grade Xeon CPUs benefited from the accelerated 512-bit data paths. With the release of NASM 3.0 and its subsequent 3.1 update, we are once again optimistic that Nova Lake will bring 512-bit acceleration to its client CPUs. Rumored to feature up to 52 cores, including 16 P-Cores, 32 E-Cores, and 4 LPE-Cores, Nova Lake could be an ideal CPU for gaming and workstation tasks, covering a wide range of scenarios and workloads, except for server applications, which are reserved for Xeon. Additionally, it could take advantage of the extensive ecosystem of AVX-accelerated software available today.
For reference, AMD introduced full AVX-512 support with its "Zen 5" cores across its product range, providing a performance boost in optimized applications for both desktop and server CPUs. This marked the first time AMD did not emulate 512-bit AVX, which previously required splitting 512-bit data into two 256-bit units to be processed over two cycles. If Intel reintroduces full AVX-512 acceleration in its client SoCs, it will mark the first time both companies offer 512-bit vector acceleration in their consumer CPUs simultaneously."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342543/more-evidence-for-avx10-and-apx-support-in-intel-nova-lake-emerge
