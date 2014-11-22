Mordheim: City of the Damned is in Early Access on Steam.

TrailerGame play trailer.Warhammer Games Workshop licensed procedurally generatedstrategy game. You can fail on certain things like jumping from high areas or casting spells and melee attacks. Eventually there will be permadeath added to the game and your units can lose eyes, limbs, etc and those disabilities carry over from battle to battle. A peg leg will make your Warlock walk slower. Single and Multiplayer modes. Controller enabled.2 WARBANDS: with one preset roster each  The Human Mercenaries from the Empire and the Skaven from Clan Eshin2 PROCEDURAL MAPS AND 2 UNIQUE MAPS (the procedural maps have randomly generated elements meaning they will never be the same)BATTLE FOR VICTORY: classic deathmatch with preset Warbands for single player and multiplayer4 TUTORIALS to teach the core mechanics of the game1 NEW WARBAND: The Sisters of Sigmar, with one preset roster.WARBAND MANAGEMENT: adjust your Warband's weaponry and equipment (which will expand throughout the Early Access phase)List is subject to change depending on your feedback.A NEW WARBAND joins the fray: The Cult of the Possessed with one preset rosterWARBAND MANAGEMENT:Hire new units and customize your rosterGain XP and upgrade their attribute & skill pointsAesthetic clothing and equipment customization for all WarbandsBuy new items and equip unitsItem enchantment mechanicUpkeep payment systemExtended level cap for the WarbandsWyrdstones smuggling mechanic to improve faction favor across different factionsPERMADEATH AND INJURIES: out of action units will now have to face the consequences of falling in combatNEW SINGLE PLAYER MODES:Campaign with 2 Acts and 8 unique missions for each Warband (the 4 missions from Act1 will be progressively distributed during Early Access, the 4 missions from Act2 will be available at release)Skirmish modes (more victory conditions in addition to Battle for Victory)4 DRAMATIS PERSONAE (one per faction): these are powerful allies that you can play during your solo campaign missionsMONSTER UNITS: denizens of Mordheim lurking in the dark corners of the city6 NEW UNIQUE MAPS: offering new environments for the main missions of your campaign. These maps can also be used in other single player/multiplayer modes.6 NEW PROCEDURAL MAPS: offering unlimited side missions for the solo campaign. These maps can also be used in other single player/multiplayer modesNEW MULTIPLAYER MODES: Skirmish modes (more victory conditions in addition to Battle for Victory)MORE SUPPORTED LANGUAGES