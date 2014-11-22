Mordheim: City of the Damned is in Early Access on Steam.

cageymaru
Steam Early Access link.
Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl8ARu8RWLs
Game play trailer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o1H-qXAnO8&list=UUaLdl0827np4QVPESo794og
Video from the developers showing off the game on Twitch.
Warhammer Games Workshop licensed procedurally generated turn based strategy game. You can fail on certain things like jumping from high areas or casting spells and melee attacks. Eventually there will be permadeath added to the game and your units can lose eyes, limbs, etc and those disabilities carry over from battle to battle. A peg leg will make your Warlock walk slower. Single and Multiplayer modes. Controller enabled.
What's in the game so far?
2 WARBANDS: with one preset roster each The Human Mercenaries from the Empire and the Skaven from Clan Eshin
2 PROCEDURAL MAPS AND 2 UNIQUE MAPS (the procedural maps have randomly generated elements meaning they will never be the same)
BATTLE FOR VICTORY: classic deathmatch with preset Warbands for single player and multiplayer
4 TUTORIALS to teach the core mechanics of the game
What's coming soon?
1 NEW WARBAND: The Sisters of Sigmar, with one preset roster.
WARBAND MANAGEMENT: adjust your Warband's weaponry and equipment (which will expand throughout the Early Access phase)
Future Updates.
List is subject to change depending on your feedback.
A NEW WARBAND joins the fray: The Cult of the Possessed with one preset roster
WARBAND MANAGEMENT:
Hire new units and customize your roster
Gain XP and upgrade their attribute & skill points
Aesthetic clothing and equipment customization for all Warbands
Buy new items and equip units
Item enchantment mechanic
Upkeep payment system
Extended level cap for the Warbands
Wyrdstones smuggling mechanic to improve faction favor across different factions
PERMADEATH AND INJURIES: out of action units will now have to face the consequences of falling in combat
NEW SINGLE PLAYER MODES:
Campaign with 2 Acts and 8 unique missions for each Warband (the 4 missions from Act1 will be progressively distributed during Early Access, the 4 missions from Act2 will be available at release)
Skirmish modes (more victory conditions in addition to Battle for Victory)
4 DRAMATIS PERSONAE (one per faction): these are powerful allies that you can play during your solo campaign missions
MONSTER UNITS: denizens of Mordheim lurking in the dark corners of the city
6 NEW UNIQUE MAPS: offering new environments for the main missions of your campaign. These maps can also be used in other single player/multiplayer modes.
6 NEW PROCEDURAL MAPS: offering unlimited side missions for the solo campaign. These maps can also be used in other single player/multiplayer modes
NEW MULTIPLAYER MODES: Skirmish modes (more victory conditions in addition to Battle for Victory)
MORE SUPPORTED LANGUAGES
