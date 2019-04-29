Mordhau - medieval combat multiplayer game

Yeah there isn't any lock on like For Honor. The combat is a lot more free and complex. It works well with XvX instead of just 1v1.



You have to aim your swings, parries, etc. You can "drag" or accelerate swings by turning with or against the swing to alter timing, swing around someone's shield or parry. If you mirror someone's attack you can chamber them. You can clash your weapons together, all sorts of stuff.



It's similar to fighting games in that you have combos, counters, and timing is crucial, but it's in first person and you have to aim everything and work within a real 3D space.



It's very easy to pick up and have fun but has an extreme skill cap. The tutorial does a good job showing what's possible without overwhelming you.