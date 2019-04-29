Mordhau - medieval combat multiplayer game

sharknice
2[H]4U
- Nov 12, 2012
- 3,230
Mordhau just released today for PC on Steam.
Have you ever fantasized about partaking in medieval combat? If so this is the game for you.
If you ever played Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Mordhau is basically that but much better in every way.
It's an extremely deep skill based game but still incredibly fun even if you're a newb.
