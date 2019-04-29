Mordhau - medieval combat multiplayer game

Mordhau just released today for PC on Steam.

Have you ever fantasized about partaking in medieval combat? If so this is the game for you.

If you ever played Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Mordhau is basically that but much better in every way.

It's an extremely deep skill based game but still incredibly fun even if you're a newb.


 
I played it a lot in beta like a year ago. It's pretty good, but there's a learning curve if you're used to playing Chivalry. That's about as much as I remember, I did see a 4GB update on it today not sure if they changed the game or what. Might check it out again.

I actually had a thread on it during kickstarter. If a mod wants to lock the old thread that is fine since it is dated. https://hardforum.com/threads/mordhau.1927121/
 
Yes, there's a lot more than what was in the beta a year ago. I don't know if you read the notes for the alpha and beta but that was only for testing a very small portion of the game.
 
I was going to post about this game but after seeing some gameplay looks like your typical melee game.
 
how does this differ from Gloria Victis? Looks pretty similar, but I didn't delve in too deeply.

 
zrikz said:
how does this differ from Gloria Victis? Looks pretty similar, but I didn't delve in too deeply.

I don't know what gloria victis is, but Mordhau is a competitive multiplayer game with an extremely advanced skill based melee combat system.
 
Lmah2x said:
I played it a lot in beta like a year ago. It's pretty good, but there's a learning curve if you're used to playing Chivalry. That's about as much as I remember, I did see a 4GB update on it today not sure if they changed the game or what. Might check it out again.

I actually had a thread on it during kickstarter. If a mod wants to lock the old thread that is fine since it is dated. https://hardforum.com/threads/mordhau.1927121/
You can lock a thread you created yourself by going to Thread Tools in the top-right and unchecking Open.
SOAREVERSOR said:
It's really fun and worth a shot
When I heard you can flip your Lute around to corner and beat someone to death with it, I was sold. I have to give this a try now.
 
Armenius said:
You can lock a thread you created yourself by going to Thread Tools in the top-right and unchecking Open.
When I heard you can flip your Lute around to corner and beat someone to death with it, I was sold. I have to give this a try now.
You can deflect a crossbow bolt with your frying pan and it can kill the shooter
 
Picked it up....skill ceiling is very high. its easy to get absolutely wrecked. So far every battle has been completely one sided, atleast 2:1 wins each time. Landslide wins.
Calvary is nasty. My last game, one guy must have raked up 50 kills on horseback before anyone on my team got 10 kills. It needs some sort of balancing system.
 
I got wrecked for 30 hours in Alpha/Beta, then quit playing. Not because the game is bad or anything but because I didn't want to go full tunnel vision mastering the game because I know it would take 200-1000+ hours to get on some of those guys levels. I would say during the early stages of development 90% of the player base was former hardcore chivalry veterans who probably had 1000 hours in Chivalry before touching Mordhau. While I only had maybe 40 hours in Chivalry.
 
The frontline maps aren't very balanced, usually the same team wins. I don't think any weapons are op, they all have advantages and disadvantages. Horses are actually pretty easy to take down if your team is actually paying attention.

I am usually at the top of the scoreboard, but yeah I played a lot of Chivalry. I did clan matches and all that and was the best archer in the game. I was pretty good at melee too, better than anyone but top competitive players. I know I'm not anywhere close to my peak skill in Mordhau. The skill ceiling is insanely high.

I don't see many of the chivalry vets in public matches, they mostly play duels and private matches.
 
Archaea said:
Is this just an updated Chivalry?

(That’s a good thing IMO)
Yeah. It's pretty much Chivalry but better in every way.

The developers are a group of hardcore competitive Chivalry veterans. The combat is a lot more refined and balanced. There aren't any janky broken mechanics like reverse overheads. The new 240 system they created is much better than chivalry's system.


Alpha players made up of competitive chivalry veterans put in over a thousand hours to balance the weapons and combat.


The only thing that isn't better than chivalry is the voice acting, which is still quite good, but chivalry's just can't be beat.
 
I refunded it. Its neat, but the balance is terrible and this is not new player friendly. Ill watch it on twitch, but I don't think its the game for me.
 
I have thoroughly enjoyed this melee battlefield. The skill cap is high but not twitchy, which is a growing problem for me in FPS titles as I approach 40.

The largest hurdle was figuring out field placement so you have clear lines of attack and are not over extended or vulnerable to flanking. The combat is brutal and timing is everything, but the pace of melee combat allows you a bit more time to be tactical rather than just pull the trigger. Also you can hack off limbs (y) would get leg chopped off again.
 
Aireoth said:
I have thoroughly enjoyed this melee battlefield. The skill cap is high but not twitchy, which is a growing problem for me in FPS titles as I approach 40.

The largest hurdle was figuring out field placement so you have clear lines of attack and are not over extended or vulnerable to flanking. The combat is brutal and timing is everything, but the pace of melee combat allows you a bit more time to be tactical rather than just pull the trigger. Also you can hack off limbs (y) would get leg chopped off again.
15% off on GMG now. I think I'll pick it up when I get home tonight.
 
Combat looks a lot like TES in the videos. I was expecting something akin to For Honor, which is a borderline fighting game.
 
Domingo said:
Combat looks a lot like TES in the videos. I was expecting something akin to For Honor, which is a borderline fighting game.
Its a little closer to Kingdom Come than TES, primarily there is object collision for most things that weapons could collide on including other weapons.
 
Yeah there isn't any lock on like For Honor. The combat is a lot more free and complex. It works well with XvX instead of just 1v1.

You have to aim your swings, parries, etc. You can "drag" or accelerate swings by turning with or against the swing to alter timing, swing around someone's shield or parry. If you mirror someone's attack you can chamber them. You can clash your weapons together, all sorts of stuff.

It's similar to fighting games in that you have combos, counters, and timing is crucial, but it's in first person and you have to aim everything and work within a real 3D space.

It's very easy to pick up and have fun but has an extreme skill cap. The tutorial does a good job showing what's possible without overwhelming you.
 
