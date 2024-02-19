Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 44,248
A Soulslike in the style of Bloodborne with a lot of blood. Comes out May 23 on both Steam and EGS. There is a demo available.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2171560/Morbid_The_Lords_of_Ire/
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/morbid-the-lords-of-ire-2d2563
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv1IfwVB72A
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ls32sPlxIVM
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7o4ze46Ayjk
