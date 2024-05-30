Morally suspect help desk ticket I received

Hawkwing74 said: It makes me remember a time when a help desk employee was dating an operations employee and he started snooping on her email to see if "she was cheating on him." He was fired for that one. Click to expand...

So was she cheating on him or not?Asking him to get approval makes sense to me. I don't see any reason to share that data without someone above him giving permission. Maybe their overall manager would want to see a report of similar behavior for all his direct employees if there's an issue with people not working / pretending to work? My rule of thumb is that peers don't get to unilaterally approve stuff between each other and would never be able to get data on each other like this. It always at least gets cc'd to their boss if they're working together on something together, if only to keep the boss in the loop about what's going on ("hey boss, I found this bug and need Joe's help to fix it, he said he can help me with it tomorrow. We're both ahead on our other work for the week so it should be fine." Sometimes there's stuff going on in the background that's undecided yet (maybe Joe is about to be moved to a higher priority project that's floundering tomorrow) and backdoor arrangements can screw everything up.