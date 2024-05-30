Morally suspect help desk ticket I received

Hawkwing74
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 27, 2024
- Messages
- 182
I am a business programmer, but our team also does level 3 help desk support for a few tickets a day.
I got a ticket today where a station manager was asking for the login frequency and other info, for a peer station manager. 24 years in the field and I don't think I've ever gotten a request like this. A manager may ask for such info on a direct report, to see if they're really working and what not. But this is the first request for a peer. I imagine there's some petty drama or backstabbing that I'm not privy to.
As moral issues go, it's pretty minor. I told him to get shared director approval for this action.
Have others in the IT field gotten morally suspect tickets or requests like this?
It makes me remember a time when a help desk employee was dating an operations employee and he started snooping on her email to see if "she was cheating on him." He was fired for that one.
