Moore’s Law Isn’t Slowing down — Just Ask System Companies

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,662
"So, what does this all mean?

Today is an interesting and exciting time for chip development. While growing, these applications are nowhere near maturity. Despite constant chatter about 5G, in reality we are only at the tip of the iceberg. We have not yet begun to see the impact of 5G on semiconductor consumption, especially as 5G base stations start to roll out over the next few years. Imagine the enormous amount of chips needed to support the deployment of 5G-enabled smartphones and technology worldwide.

Driven by a number of generational technology drivers, strong design activity and innovation continues at both advanced nodes as well as on the More-than-Moore front in 2020. 5G, AI and machine learning, autonomous vehicles, hyperscale computing, industrial IoT, and more all rely on semiconductors at their foundation, thereby propelling the need for next-generation computing, connectivity, and storage. This is creating tremendous opportunities for semiconductors in a host of vertical markets including consumer, hyperscale, mobile, communications, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and health. As semiconductor technology advances, development continues to become more difficult, and design costs increase correspondingly. That said, we are in the midst of a technology revolution with silicon enjoying its time in the spotlight as a clear innovation enabler."

https://www.eetimes.com/moores-law-isnt-slowing-down-just-ask-system-companies/
 
2

[21CW]killerofall

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 16, 2006
Messages
3,495
Anyone else get an Access Denied error when trying to click on the link? Just based off the text posted above, that has nothing to do with Moore’s Law, which simply states that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles about every two years.
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
19,519
[21CW]killerofall said:
Anyone else get an Access Denied error when trying to click on the link? Just based off the text posted above, that has nothing to do with Moore’s Law, which simply states that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles about every two years.
Click to expand...
Worked fine for me, and talked about moore's law up front.
 
W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,159
4saken said:
It's dead. The goal posts have just been moved for it.
Click to expand...

high-end fab build costs are now so high and specialized, we've consolidated the number of producers. Also,, hundreds of billions of chips are sharing the increasing fab costs...aka, high-margin products are now using fab process nodes for 3-4 years.

The fab schrinks -are still there, they're just tiny compared their predecessors. In a Silicon-only world, you take what you can get (and as long as there's enough demand to subsidize that incredible cost, it will continue onward.)
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top