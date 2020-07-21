Moore’s Law Isn’t Slowing down — Just Ask System Companies

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,662
"So, what does this all mean?
Today is an interesting and exciting time for chip development. While growing, these applications are nowhere near maturity. Despite constant chatter about 5G, in reality we are only at the tip of the iceberg. We have not yet begun to see the impact of 5G on semiconductor consumption, especially as 5G base stations start to roll out over the next few years. Imagine the enormous amount of chips needed to support the deployment of 5G-enabled smartphones and technology worldwide.
Driven by a number of generational technology drivers, strong design activity and innovation continues at both advanced nodes as well as on the More-than-Moore front in 2020. 5G, AI and machine learning, autonomous vehicles, hyperscale computing, industrial IoT, and more all rely on semiconductors at their foundation, thereby propelling the need for next-generation computing, connectivity, and storage. This is creating tremendous opportunities for semiconductors in a host of vertical markets including consumer, hyperscale, mobile, communications, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and health. As semiconductor technology advances, development continues to become more difficult, and design costs increase correspondingly. That said, we are in the midst of a technology revolution with silicon enjoying its time in the spotlight as a clear innovation enabler."
https://www.eetimes.com/moores-law-isnt-slowing-down-just-ask-system-companies/
Today is an interesting and exciting time for chip development. While growing, these applications are nowhere near maturity. Despite constant chatter about 5G, in reality we are only at the tip of the iceberg. We have not yet begun to see the impact of 5G on semiconductor consumption, especially as 5G base stations start to roll out over the next few years. Imagine the enormous amount of chips needed to support the deployment of 5G-enabled smartphones and technology worldwide.
Driven by a number of generational technology drivers, strong design activity and innovation continues at both advanced nodes as well as on the More-than-Moore front in 2020. 5G, AI and machine learning, autonomous vehicles, hyperscale computing, industrial IoT, and more all rely on semiconductors at their foundation, thereby propelling the need for next-generation computing, connectivity, and storage. This is creating tremendous opportunities for semiconductors in a host of vertical markets including consumer, hyperscale, mobile, communications, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and health. As semiconductor technology advances, development continues to become more difficult, and design costs increase correspondingly. That said, we are in the midst of a technology revolution with silicon enjoying its time in the spotlight as a clear innovation enabler."
https://www.eetimes.com/moores-law-isnt-slowing-down-just-ask-system-companies/